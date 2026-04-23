Lucy Letby Case: Individual Arrested on Suspicion of Perverting Justice in Hospital Manslaughter Investigation

Cheshire Police have arrested an individual linked to the Lucy Letby case on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, as part of the ongoing investigation into corporate and gross negligence manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The arrest relates to the deaths and injuries of babies at the hospital's neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

A fresh development has emerged in the ongoing investigation surrounding the horrific crimes committed by Lucy Letby , the neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Cheshire Police have confirmed the arrest of an individual on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, directly linked to Operation Duet – the extensive inquiry into both corporate and gross negligence manslaughter at the hospital. This arrest follows searches conducted at the individual’s home, the details of which, including age and gender, remain undisclosed by authorities. The arrested person is confirmed to be one of three senior hospital executives previously questioned by detectives in June of the previous year.

They have been released on bail while further investigations are carried out. The investigation’s scope broadened in March of last year to encompass the potential ‘grossly negligent action or inaction’ of individuals within the hospital administration. Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes had previously stated that those identified as suspects had been informed, though names were not released at the time.

The focus on potential obstruction of justice suggests investigators are exploring whether attempts were made to influence or hinder the original investigation into the unusually high number of infant deaths and collapses at the neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016. The case continues to draw intense public scrutiny, particularly in light of a leaked independent report which suggests earlier intervention could have saved lives.

This report, commissioned by the Countess of Chester Hospital following Letby’s initial arrest in 2018, highlighted significant failings in management, describing them as ‘inexperienced’ and ‘blinkered’ to the possibility of Letby’s culpability. Instead of immediately involving the police, hospital leaders opted for a series of internal investigations that proved ineffective in identifying the root cause of the escalating crisis. The leaked report further alleges that doctors who voiced concerns and urged police involvement were ‘ostracised’ and ‘bullied’ by hospital executives.

It revealed that by February 2016, at least two senior leaders were aware of a potential connection between Letby and the infant deaths, yet failed to take decisive action. The report’s conclusion – that earlier intervention could have reduced the number of fatalities – underscores the gravity of the alleged mismanagement.

The public inquiry into Letby’s crimes has already seen senior management face harsh criticism for their handling of the situation, with lawyers representing the victims’ families accusing executives of prioritizing the hospital’s reputation over the safety of newborns and engaging in a cover-up. The inquiry heard accusations of lying to families and intimidating consultants who attempted to raise alarms.

Letby’s attempts to appeal her convictions have been repeatedly rejected, and her case is now under review by the Criminal Cases Review Commission. This latest arrest signifies a continued commitment by Cheshire Police to thoroughly investigate all aspects of the tragedy and hold those responsible accountable, not only for the direct acts of murder and attempted murder but also for any potential attempts to obstruct justice and conceal critical information





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Lucy Letby Countess Of Chester Hospital Neonatal Unit Manslaughter Perverting Justice Investigation NHS Babies Corporate Manslaughter

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