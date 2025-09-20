Lucy Letby: The Baby Who Survived – A Mother's Story of Fear and Survival

A new documentary reveals the harrowing story of a baby saved from Lucy Letby's clutches. The parents, who have never spoken publicly before, share their experience of fear and survival.

It was the afternoon of Monday, August 21, 2023, when the news broke: Britain’s most prolific child killer , Lucy Letby , had been sentenced to a record 14 whole life sentences. The haunting police mugshot of Letby was plastered across every television channel, a stark reminder of the unimaginable crimes she committed.

In Chester, a city now forever marked by her actions, a seven-year-old boy, witnessing the chilling image, posed a heartbreaking question to his parents, ‘Is that the naughty nurse who tried to kill me?’ His question was not born of mere childish imagination; it stemmed from a terrifying reality. The boy had been born at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015, during the height of Letby's deadly spree. He had been delivered after a healthy pregnancy, but shortly after birth, he was admitted to the special care baby unit for assistance with his breathing. There, he inexplicably collapsed, requiring resuscitation three times. Doctors were baffled, unable to pinpoint a medical cause for his deteriorating condition. The situation was further compounded by a deeply unsettling encounter. As the parents anxiously awaited news of their son's condition, a nurse, who later turned out to be Letby, presented them with a memory box containing their son’s name band, a woolly hat, and a blanket. In a moment of profound distress, as they feared the worst, the nurse inexplicably laughed. This incident left an indelible mark of fear and confusion on the parents. It was later during the investigation that their baby's father realized the nurse was Lucy Letby.\The parents, who have now chosen to share their ordeal for the first time, expressed their deep-seated conviction that their son would have been a victim of Letby had he remained at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Dr. Stephen Brearey, the lead clinician, had already begun harboring suspicions about the unusual spike in infant deaths on the unit, particularly those occurring during Letby's shifts. Recognizing the severity of the situation, he advised the couple to transfer their son to Liverpool Women's Hospital. There, away from the environment of fear and suspicion, the baby quickly recovered. The mother, her voice filled with a mixture of relief and determination, stated that the move saved her son’s life, ‘He was full term, he was fine, there’d been no problems.’ She recalled the agonizing uncertainty they faced at the time, the helplessness she felt as doctors struggled to understand her child’s condition. The dramatic shift in the baby’s health after the transfer underscores the pivotal role that removing him from Letby's care played in his survival. The fact that Liverpool Women’s Hospital provided only standard care, and that their son quickly recovered, highlights the disturbing nature of the situation at the Countess of Chester Hospital.\The parents’ harrowing story, featured in a new Channel 4 documentary, ‘Conviction,’ directed by Emmy award winner Daniel Bogado, unveils the emotional trauma and the far-reaching consequences of Letby’s crimes. The documentary delves into the aftermath of Letby’s convictions for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven more, examining the doubts that emerged about the jury’s verdicts, and exploring the campaign launched by Letby’s new legal team to overturn the verdict. The documentary features interviews with key figures involved in the case, including Mark McDonald, Letby’s new barrister, and Dr. Dewi Evans, the lead prosecution expert. The documentary also highlights the experiences of other families who faced similar situations. It is estimated that as many as 100 sets of parents in Cheshire and North Wales may have experienced comparable trauma, facing the constant fear of their children's lives being in danger. The documentary showcases the profound impact of Letby’s actions, underscoring the deep-seated grief and anger felt by the victims' families. The story of the anonymous couple, whose son was saved, is a poignant reminder of the devastation Letby inflicted and the crucial role played by those who questioned her actions and fought to protect innocent lives. The documentary also gives insight into the investigation that followed, and the role the memory box incident played in the parents' realization of the true nature of what was happening on the ward





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lucy Letby Child Killer Countess Of Chester Hospital Infant Deaths Documentary Conviction

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lucy Letby defence expert slams 'unfair' justice system and says he is 'appalled' he wasn't called to give evidenceMoment police arrest Lucy Letby on suspicion of murdering eight babies. The 33-year-old, from Hereford, was arrested in July 2018 after a year-long police investigation into high infant mortality rates at the hospital.

Read more »

Lucy Letby defence expert slams 'unfair' justice system and says he is 'appalled' he wasn't called to give evidenceMoment police arrest Lucy Letby on suspicion of murdering eight babies. The 33-year-old, from Hereford, was arrested in July 2018 after a year-long police investigation into high infant mortality rates at the hospital.

Read more »

Lucy Letby defence expert slams 'unfair' justice system and says he is 'appalled' he wasn't called to give evidenceMoment police arrest Lucy Letby on suspicion of murdering eight babies. The 33-year-old, from Hereford, was arrested in July 2018 after a year-long police investigation into high infant mortality rates at the hospital.

Read more »

Lucy Powell secures enough nominations to make it onto Labour deputy leader ballotMembers will choose between the Manchester Central MP and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

Read more »

Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell to compete for Labour deputy leadershipBridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell will enter a ballot of Labour members in their bid to succeed Angela Rayner as the party’s deputy leader.

Read more »

Lucy Letby Case: Documentary Reveals Harrowing Accounts of Parents Affected by Child KillerA new documentary, Conviction, explores the experiences of parents whose children were affected by Lucy Letby, Britain's worst child serial killer. The film, which follows Letby's conviction, features interviews with families, legal professionals, and medical experts, shedding light on the lasting trauma and questions surrounding the case.

Read more »