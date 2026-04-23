Lucy Liu, 57, Stuns with Youthful Appearance, Denies Cosmetic Surgery

Actress Lucy Liu, 57, sparked debate about her ageless look at the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere, while maintaining she has never had plastic surgery. Experts speculate on subtle treatments that may contribute to her radiant complexion.

Lucy Liu , the acclaimed American actress and producer, recently turned heads at the premiere of 'Devil Wears Prada 2' in New York, sparking widespread speculation about her remarkably youthful appearance.

At 57 years old, Liu has consistently maintained a natural approach to aging, openly stating she has never undergone cosmetic surgery or even non-invasive skin-tightening procedures. She attributes her well-preserved looks to a philosophy of 'not overdoing it' with beauty treatments, eschewing facials, massages, peels, and any other interventions that involve removing layers of skin. Liu firmly believes in respecting the natural limits of skin cells and prioritizes a holistic approach to wellness.

Instead of surgical or intensive treatments, Lucy focuses on preventative and restorative practices. She incorporates acupuncture and holistic medicine into her routine, emphasizing the importance of internal balance. She also reveals a moderate lifestyle, rarely consuming alcohol and prioritizing low-impact exercise like Pilates. Her dietary habits include a simple breakfast of bananas and almonds, occasionally indulging in a bagel with cream cheese or a bacon, egg, and cheese roll.

This commitment to a balanced lifestyle, combined with her natural beauty, has led many to admire her ageless appearance. However, despite her consistent denials, speculation persists, prompting analysis from aesthetic professionals. Dr. Alma Kamenica, a respected Aesthetic Doctor and Dermatologist, examined recent photos and videos of Lucy Liu and suggests that subtle aesthetic procedures may have contributed to her refreshed look.

Dr. Kamenica notes smoother skin around the eyes, potentially achieved through carefully administered Botox injections, and a more defined jawline, possibly the result of collagen-stimulating treatments like Morpheus8 Burst or radiofrequency microneedling. She also points to the youthful appearance of Liu’s neck, suggesting treatments like RF tightening or injectable skin boosters. Importantly, Dr. Kamenica emphasizes that any procedures appear to have been executed with a refined touch, preserving Liu’s natural beauty rather than drastically altering her features.

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments praising Liu’s timeless beauty, with fans expressing disbelief at her age. The discussion highlights the ongoing fascination with celebrity aging and the diverse approaches individuals take to maintaining their appearance





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