Lucy Mecklenburgh Reveals Red Face After Microneedling and the Real Reason Behind Delayed Wedding to Ryan Thomas

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh shares her skincare journey and the reasons behind her seven-year engagement to Ryan Thomas, including concerns over financial independence due to his past bankruptcy.

Lucy Mecklenburgh , the former star of The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), recently shared a candid look at her skincare routine with her Instagram followers.

The 34-year-old documented her experience with an intense microneedling treatment, posting both 'before' and 'after' photos. In the 'before' shot, Lucy opted for a makeup-free appearance, while the 'after' revealed significant redness. She proactively addressed potential concerns, assuring fans that the redness was temporary and the treatment itself wasn't painful, thanks to the use of numbing cream.

This openness reflects a shift in Lucy's perspective; she admitted that her 22-year-old self would have been distressed by the post-treatment appearance and potential paparazzi shots, but she now feels unconcerned. Beyond her skincare choices, the spotlight has also fallen on Lucy's long-standing engagement to actor Ryan Thomas. The couple, who became engaged seven years ago in Italy, have yet to marry.

Initial explanations for the delay centered around life circumstances, including the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent arrival of their two children, Roman and Lilah. However, recent reports suggest a more complex reason. Sources close to the couple indicate that Lucy is prioritizing her financial independence, influenced by her financially secure upbringing and her father's advice. Her father, Paul, possesses a substantial property portfolio, and Lucy is poised to inherit significant wealth.

This contrasts with Ryan Thomas's past financial difficulties, including a bankruptcy declaration in 2013 stemming from an unpaid tax bill. While Ryan has worked to rebuild his financial stability, concerns remain about potential future issues impacting Lucy's own finances should they become legally married. Recent financial filings reveal Ryan's company held only £1 in its accounts and still owes over £30,000 from a Covid Bounce Back Loan.

Despite the reports surrounding financial considerations, another source suggests that Lucy and Ryan are simply content with their current relationship dynamic. They are reportedly happy as parents and focused on their respective careers, and do not feel a pressing need to formalize their commitment through marriage. The couple initially connected while filming the reality show Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017. The contrasting narratives – financial prudence versus contented partnership – leave the future of their wedding uncertain.

Representatives for Lucy and Ryan have been contacted for comment by Daily Mail, but have not yet responded. The situation highlights the complexities of relationships, particularly those involving individuals with differing financial backgrounds and public profiles. Lucy's willingness to share her skincare journey, coupled with the scrutiny of her personal life, offers a glimpse into the pressures and considerations faced by celebrities navigating love, family, and financial security





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lucy Mecklenburgh Ryan Thomas Microneedling Engagement Financial Independence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sinitta Slams ITV Over Adam Thomas's 'I'm A Celebrity' MeltdownSinitta has voiced strong criticism of ITV's handling of an explosive confrontation between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard on 'I'm A Celebrity', alleging a delayed response to abusive behavior and questioning the show's editing practices.

Read more »

TikTok Star Kyle Thomas Set to Front Blue Peter in Audience Boost BidThe BBC is turning to social media to revitalize Blue Peter, appointing TikTok sensation Kyle Thomas, who has 34 million followers, as a new presenter. The move follows a trend of channels using influencers to attract younger audiences, but comes with scrutiny due to past controversy involving his mother and an illegally imported capybara.

Read more »

Ukrainian War Film 'Killhouse' Compared to 'Saving Private Ryan' Showcases Real Rescue and Drone WarfareA new Ukrainian action thriller, Killhouse, inspired by a true story of a daring rescue orchestrated by drone operators, is receiving critical acclaim and comparisons to 'Saving Private Ryan.' The film highlights Ukraine's innovative use of drones in warfare and the realities of life during the ongoing conflict.

Read more »

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon seen in tears as she makes huge wedding decisionThere was an emotional moment for the soap star as she made a huge decision about her wedding day, just months after getting engaged

Read more »

Ryan Thomas reveals Coronation Street star who called him out for 'cocky' behaviourThe Manchester-born actor starred in the ITV soap as Jason Grimshaw

Read more »

Ryan Gravenberch and Joshua Zirkzee send messages as crushing Tottenham blow confirmedThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »