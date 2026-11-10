Lucy Powell Faces Scrutiny Over Russell Brand Vetting Claims

Lucy Powell's claim that Labour had no warning signs about Russell Brand before his 2015 Ed Miliband interview is disputed by his public record.

Lucy Powell, who was vice-chair of Labour's 2015 election campaign, is facing criticism for insisting there were no alarm bells about Russell Brand before his 2015 interview with Ed Miliband. The commentary argues that her explanation does not hold up against Brand's well-documented public record.

The column focuses on Powell's remarks but also raises wider questions about Labour's approach to Brand. It then turns to two other political issues: the early-release programme for prisoners and a new welfare strategy outlined by Kemi Badenoch.

Also read Lucy Powell Regrets 2015 Ed Miliband Interview With Russell Brand

Lucy Powell Russell Brand Vetting Claims

Powell's central argument is that it was impossible to vet Brand because the interview took place before the 'social media age'. The commentary rejects this argument as unconvincing and says she is pleading ignorance years later.

The writer says Brand had long been regarded as a deeply unsavoury figure who revelled in his reputation for debauchery. In 2008, Brand caused widespread public revulsion after leaving a series of vile messages, alongside Jonathan Ross, on the answerphone of the elderly actor Andrew Sachs.

Advertisement

Brand had previously been fired from XFM for reading pornography live on air during a Sunday afternoon show. Other broadcasters were still prepared to hire him, and his constant bragging about his sexual adventures was almost impossible to avoid, according to the column.

Social Media Data Challenges the Vetting Excuse

Data from Ofcom shows that more than seven in ten UK adult internet users had a social media profile, such as a Facebook or Twitter account, in 2015. That figure undercuts the claim that the social media age left no public record to check.

Powell reportedly signed up for Twitter in 2009 and had tweeted almost 12,000 times before the 'Milibrand' interview took place. The column also says Andy Burnham, then an Opposition frontbencher, tweeted an ill-advised message of support for Brand the previous year.

The writer argues that the Labour leadership was willing to court Brand for political gain. Ed Miliband, described as an awkward and terminally unfashionable figure, was said to be seeking support among younger voters through association with the supposedly 'cool' Brand, which the column calls a hugely cynical tactic.

Advertisement

Early Release and Welfare Strategy Debate

The column argues that Andy Burnham must now realise his misjudgment in pressing ahead with the early-release programme for convicts. In the latest phase of the scheme, inmates originally given jail terms of up to three years and two months walked free, and some made gun shapes with their hands as they left prison.

The writer says it is unclear what to expect when those sentenced to 12 years begin to be released. Separately, the column welcomes the tone and substance of Kemi Badenoch's new welfare strategy, arguing that paying public money to people capable of working is a slap in the face to taxpayers and risks dependence and aimlessness.