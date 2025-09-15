Lucy Powell on being ready to lead, the party's failures and why she's not afraid to speak truth to power

Labour MP Lucy Powell discusses her whirlwind week, from being unexpectedly sacked as Leader of the House of Commons to becoming a contender for deputy leader. She speaks candidly about the challenges facing the party, her vision for the future, and her commitment to representing the 'ordinary people' of Manchester.

It all started around 12:50 pm last week, shortly after Angela Rayner 's resignation from the government. Lucy Powell received a call from an unknown number. She knew the drill: early calls usually meant being dismissed. From her constituency office, the Manchester Central MP spoke to Prime Minister Keir Starmer . He informed her that she would no longer serve in his government as Leader of the House of Commons, but, according to Ms. Powell, he didn't offer any explanation.

'I've never really been given the impression that I'm one of the chosen ones - far from it,' she stated, defending her record in the role. 'I don't really play the political parlour games that maybe I should and maybe that would make me more in with the in-crowd. But I haven't really ever played those so to that extent I wasn't totally surprised.' Less than a week later, Ms. Powell found herself as one of the two finalists in the race to replace Ms. Rayner as Labour's deputy leader. Before the reshuffle, she hadn't given it a 'moment's thought,' she told the Manchester Evening News. However, after receiving encouraging words from colleagues over the weekend, she started considering entering the race. By Monday evening, back in Westminster to 'hand some tech back,' she had made up her mind. Ms. Powell spent the next few days camped in the office of fellow Manchester MP Jeff Smith, armed with a phone and notepad, as she worked to secure enough support from her Labour colleagues in the Commons to advance to the next stage. By Thursday, when the deadline for nominations passed, Ms. Powell was back in Manchester for parents' evening. 'The teachers were talking about not using their phone because they had so much revision to do so I had to sit there not on my phone,' she said. 'We were there for an hour and a half. So I didn't know the exact numbers until I got out of that parents' evening.'Education secretary Bridget Phillipson was the only other candidate to secure the support of at least 80 MPs and proceed in the race. The contest between Ms. Phillipson, who is widely seen as the Prime Minister's preferred candidate, has been framed by some in Westminster as a battle between Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who has backed Ms. Powell, and Sir Keir himself. But Ms. Powell doesn't see it that way. 'I just think this is classic Westminster bubble,' she said. 'A contest between two strong women being turned into a proxy context for two men. I think it's, quite frankly, sexist. 'Woe betide anyone who wants to try and tell me that I'm subservient to some other man. I'm probably more alpha male than most men I know.' Ms. Powell suspects her recent sacking might be related to the 'feedback' she had been giving No 10 from the backbenches. Specifically, she is referring to the frustrations expressed by MPs about the proposed welfare reforms that would have seen disability benefits cut. She is not afraid to say that Labour has made 'too many unforced errors and mistakes' in power. But she insists she remains loyal to Sir Keir. 'It's not my intention to fill the airwaves with a running commentary on the government or to develop what looks like an alternative programme for government,' she said. 'That's not the role. 'But equally I don't think we should shy away from having this conversation right now because clearly there are things that aren't working.' The MP, who turned 50 last year, believes the government needs to be more 'consultative' - but without slowing things down. 'Politics is moving incredibly fast at the moment,' she said, 'faster than I've ever known it move. But I think government moves very slow. That gap has been the thing that's probably been the most frustrating for all of us in government - and outside of government.' Ms. Powell, who was first elected as the MP for Manchester Central in 2012, represents what is typically a safe Labour seat at elections. Since last year, the constituency's boundaries have covered Failsworth, Ancoats, the city centre, Cheetham Hill, and Newton Heath. It's 'half Red Wall, half urban,' Ms. Powell says - a voting coalition that is key to Labour, but one which is abandoning the party. 'What unites that voter coalition,' she said, 'whether it's a white working class home owning pensioner couple in Failsworth, or whether it's young people in Ancoats, is that they want to see an economy that really works in the interest of the many, not the few. 'They might not vocalise it like that, but an economy that is addressing the interests of ordinary people. I think that unites that across the piece and I think that's something we need to tell a much stronger story about.' For Ms. Powell, the fact that she is a Manchester MP - and spends so much time here - helps her gauge what matters most to people





