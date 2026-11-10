Lucy Powell Regrets 2015 Ed Miliband Interview With Russell Brand

Education Secretary Lucy Powell admits regret over facilitating a 2015 interview between Russell Brand and Ed Miliband, citing a lack of awareness regarding Brand's past behavior.

Lucy Powell admitted she regrets her role in arranging a high-profile interview between comedian Russell Brand and former Labour leader Ed Miliband ahead of the 2015 general election. The Education Secretary acknowledged that she, Mr Miliband, and other party officials would look back on that decision with regret now that Brand has been convicted of serious sexual offenses.

Context of the Controversial 2015 Interview

Ms Powell, who served as vice-chair of the Labour election campaign at the time, was speaking on Sky News after Brand was sentenced to a decade and a half in prison. She explained that the interview was organized before Brand lost his BBC Radio 2 show for sending lewd messages about actor Andrew Sachs and was fired from XFM for reading pornography on air.

Also read If we want to stop white working-class pupils falling out of education, the work starts long before the classroom, writes Lucy Powell

Mr Miliband appeared on Brand's online program, The Trews, in a strategic effort to connect with younger voters during a campaign that ultimately ended in a devastating defeat for Labour. Ms Powell noted that the political landscape and media environment were vastly different during that period compared to today.

Defending Precautions Taken at the Time

Defending her actions, Ms Powell argued that due diligence was impossible given the social media norms of that era. She stated that if anyone in 2015 had known that Brand was a sexual predator involved in criminal behavior, the interview would never have been arranged.

Advertisement

She pointed out that Brand was already a well-known public figure who had received significant platforms from major institutions like the BBC and Hollywood producers. Many industry insiders and fans engaged with his content without prior knowledge of his misconduct, creating an environment where such allegations were not easily accessible.

Ms Powell emphasized that the lack of immediate public scrutiny meant that fewer people came forward during that specific window of time. She accepted that looking back, anyone who had interacted with, paid for, or promoted Brand would share her sentiment of regret.

Impact of Brand's 10.5 Year Prison Sentence

The comments followed the sentencing of Brand, who was jailed for raping a fan and sexually assaulting three television and radio workers. The court proceedings have reignited discussions about how public figures are vetted and held accountable in the entertainment and political spheres.

Ms Powell used the occasion to issue a direct message to survivors of sexual violence, encouraging them to come forward. She asserted that the support systems available today are significantly more robust than they were fifteen or twenty years ago, offering a pathway for justice that was previously less defined.

Advice for Survivors and Political Reckoning

She urged women to believe that they will be supported, believed, and taken seriously by authorities and the public. Ms Powell argued that if the culture had allowed for earlier reporting, Brand could have been stopped sooner, resulting in fewer victims being harmed over the long term.

Advertisement

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the evolving standards of accountability in modern Britain. While Mr Miliband suffered an electoral loss in 2015, he has since returned to government as Foreign Secretary, navigating a political landscape that has shifted markedly since his televised appearance on The Trews.

Lucy Powell's admission highlights the tension between past political strategies and current moral reckoning. Her remarks aim to contextualize the decision within the historical constraints of 2015 while unequivocally condemning the actions that Brand has now been found guilty of committing.

The case has prompted a broader reflection on the responsibility of institutions in amplifying individuals who may harbor abusive tendencies. As the Labour Party continues to recover from the 2015 defeat, internal reviews of past decisions are likely to become more common as the party seeks to align its operations with contemporary expectations.

Ultimately, the story underscores the importance of vigilance and the willingness to acknowledge past errors. For Lucy Powell, the regret is clear, but the focus remains on ensuring that the justice system supports survivors and prevents similar failures in the future.