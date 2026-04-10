Lucy Powell Warns Against Leadership Challenge Following Local Elections

Labour's deputy leader, Lucy Powell, warns against leadership challenges to Keir Starmer following May's local elections, citing concerns about internal divisions and acknowledging a challenging electoral landscape while the PM navigates global issues.

Labour's deputy leader, Lucy Powell , has issued a stark warning to potential leadership rivals of Keir Starmer , cautioning against any attempt to destabilize the Prime Minister following the upcoming local elections in May. In a significant intervention, Ms. Powell stated that Labour members would view any leadership challenge with considerable disapproval, particularly as the Prime Minister navigates the ongoing global turmoil.

This intervention underscores the internal pressures facing the Labour Party and highlights the delicate balance between party unity and potential leadership aspirations. Ms. Powell acknowledged that Labour faces challenging elections next month, including those for the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senedd, and English councils. However, she contended that Sir Keir Starmer is gaining credit among voters for his handling of the situation surrounding the Iran war, with the government's primary focus on addressing the escalating cost of living crisis. She emphasized, in an interview with the Financial Times, that a disruptive and internal leadership contest would hinder the party's ability to effectively address these pressing issues. Furthermore, when questioned about the sentiment among Labour members regarding a potential leadership contest, Ms. Powell reiterated that the membership would likely disapprove. The urgency in Ms. Powell's remarks reveals a growing concern within the party about the potential for internal divisions to undermine their efforts and damage public perception. This is especially critical given the broader challenges facing the UK, including economic instability and international conflicts. \Adding to the complexities, new polling data has emerged that suggests a notable desire among the wider public for Sir Keir Starmer to step down from his position. A recent survey conducted by JL Partners revealed that 64 percent of respondents expressed a preference for the Prime Minister to leave Downing Street, compared to only 18 percent who wished for him to remain. This data presents a contrasting view to Ms. Powell's assessment of Sir Keir's standing among voters. The poll also highlighted that among those who voted Labour in the 2024 general election, 46 percent now desire Sir Keir's departure, compared to 37 percent who want him to stay. James Johnson, the co-founder of JL Partners, commented on the findings, stating that the usual loyalty observed in British politics has seemingly weakened within the Labour Party, placing the Prime Minister in a precarious position. The divergence between the public's sentiment and Ms. Powell's assessment suggests a potential disconnect between the party leadership's perception of public opinion and the reality on the ground. This disconnect could further fuel internal tensions and exacerbate the challenges faced by the Labour Party in the coming months. The findings underscore the importance for the party to address and navigate the concerns of its core supporters while attempting to regain wider public trust.\Lucy Powell, the long-serving MP for Manchester Central and a close ally of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, has played a pivotal role in the unfolding situation. Sir Keir Starmer's decision to block Mr. Burnham from standing as Labour's candidate at the Gorton and Denton by-election in February raised eyebrows and fueled speculation. This action was reportedly motivated by concerns among Sir Keir's allies that Mr. Burnham was seeking a return to the House of Commons with the potential to launch a leadership challenge against the Prime Minister. Without being a Member of Parliament, Mr. Burnham would be unable to replace Sir Keir should the latter be toppled after the May elections. Ms. Powell, who was elected as deputy leader by Labour members in October of the previous year, insisted that her warning was not aimed at benefiting any specific individual. She emphasized her commitment to her role and her mandate. Further, Ms. Powell issued a veiled criticism of Sir Keir Starmer's leadership, expressing concern that Labour has struggled to convince voters that it is indeed a Labour government pursuing Labour's agenda. She advocated for the party to be bolder and more assertive in its messaging, urging them to be more politically engaged, and forcefully articulate their narrative while challenging their political opponents. Ms. Powell's statements indicate a desire for a change in approach and a more dynamic strategy to resonate with voters and define the party's direction. Her comments signal a broader debate within the Labour Party about its public image and the effectiveness of its current approach





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Keir Starmer Lucy Powell Leadership Challenge Local Elections Public Opinion Political Strategy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aldi Employee Warns Against Trolley Hack: The Risks of Using Keys and Other AlternativesAn Aldi employee has warned shoppers against using keys or other items in place of a coin for shopping trolleys, citing potential damage and inconvenience. The debate sparked online highlights the potential problems with bypassing the system and the availability of simpler solutions.

Read more »

Dog in care for over 1160 days adopted by one of her sponsorsLucy Longlegs now has a new home in Northumberland.

Read more »

Urgent 'do not eat' warning issued over contaminated meat sold in TescoThe FSA warns consumption of the product could cause 'serious complications' in some cases

Read more »

Aldi Employee Warns Against Common Shopping Trolley HackAn Aldi employee has issued a warning against using keys or other objects instead of a £1 coin to unlock shopping trolleys, citing potential damage to the mechanism and the availability of simpler solutions.

Read more »

White House Reportedly Warns Staff Against Insider Trading As Lawmakers Raise ConcernsDemocrats have raised concerns about potential insider trading after unusual trading activity shortly before announcements relating to the Iran war. The White House said implying officials are engaged in such activity without evidence is “baseless and irresponsible.

Read more »

Lucy Powell Warns Against Leadership Challenge, Urges Unity Amidst Electoral Challenges and Public DiscontentLabour's deputy leader, Lucy Powell, issues a strong warning against potential leadership challenges to Keir Starmer following the May local elections, while acknowledging the party's challenges and the need to connect with voters.

Read more »