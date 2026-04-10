Lucy Powell Warns Against Leadership Challenge, Urges Unity Amidst Electoral Challenges and Public Discontent

Labour's deputy leader, Lucy Powell, issues a strong warning against potential leadership challenges to Keir Starmer following the May local elections, while acknowledging the party's challenges and the need to connect with voters.

Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell has issued a stern warning to potential leadership rivals of Keir Starmer , cautioning against any attempt to destabilize his position following the upcoming May local elections . In a noteworthy intervention, Ms. Powell emphasized that Labour members would strongly disapprove of a leadership challenge , particularly while the Prime Minister navigates the complexities of ongoing global turmoil.

She acknowledged that Labour faces a challenging electoral landscape next month, encompassing the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senedd, and English councils. However, Ms. Powell asserted that Sir Keir is receiving positive recognition from voters for his management of the Iran conflict, amidst the government's focus on addressing the escalating cost of living crisis. \'Some kind of messy, bloody internal contest is not going to help us address those issues,' she stated in an interview with the Financial Times. When asked if Labour members desired a leadership contest, she responded, 'I think the membership would take a very dim view of that.' This strong stance from a key figure within the Labour party highlights the leadership's efforts to maintain stability and unity, especially as the party prepares for significant electoral tests. Despite Ms. Powell's firm backing of the current leadership, recent polling data suggests a contrasting sentiment among the wider public. A survey conducted by JL Partners revealed that 64 percent of respondents wish for the Prime Minister to resign, while only 18 percent want him to remain in office. This disparity in public opinion presents a significant challenge for the Labour party, underscoring the delicate balance between internal party politics and external public perception. \The poll results also showed that even among those who voted Labour in the 2024 general election, 46 percent now want Sir Keir to step down, compared to 37 percent who want him to continue. James Johnson, the co-founder of JL Partners, observed, 'The usual loyalty we see in British politics has become unbuckled as far as Labour is concerned. And that places the Prime Minister in a very perilous position indeed.' Ms. Powell, who has a long-standing position as the MP for Manchester Central, is known to be a close ally of Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester. Notably, Sir Keir previously prevented Mr. Burnham from running as Labour's candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election in February. This move was prompted by concerns among Sir Keir's allies that Mr. Burnham might be seeking a return to the House of Commons, potentially with the intention of challenging the Prime Minister's leadership. Without holding a seat in Parliament, Mr. Burnham would be ineligible to replace Sir Keir if the Prime Minister were to be ousted following the May elections. Ms. Powell clarified that her warning was not driven by any personal motivations. She affirmed, 'I've got my own job and my own mandate. I'm not saying this because I want to suck up to anyone. I'm saying it because it's the right thing for the party and country.' Furthermore, Ms. Powell expressed a veiled criticism of Sir Keir's tenure, noting that Labour has struggled to effectively communicate to voters that it is 'a Labour government, doing Labour things.' She added, 'I think we've been too shy about some of the radical things we have been doing. People want us to sharpen up, get more political, tell the story much more strongly and take the fight to our political opponents.





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