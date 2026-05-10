Lucy Punch snubbed for BAFTA TV Award, leading actor in 'Amandaland' series two performed bravely, but co-stars Jennifer Saunders, Philippa Dunne, and Diane Morgan/Katherine Parkinson were crowned winners, sparking controversy on social media

Lucy Punch, a leading star from the highly acclaimed BBC show 'Amandaland' series two, was regrettably omitted from the Best Actress in a Comedy category for the BAFTA TV Awards. She was a favorite to win, as her character was considered to be among the most hilarious and outstanding in the series. However, the coveted gong was awarded to Katherine Parkinson, Rosie Jones, and Diane Morgan. Fans took to the internet to express their astonishment and disappointment in the outcome, asserting that the decision was unjust.

Despite recently being hailed as a 'comedy icon' in Amandaland series two, leading star Lucy Punch was shockingly snubbed for a BAFTA TV Award on Sunday night.

The British star was up for the Best Actress in a Comedy gong for her incredible performance in series one of the hit BBC show, but failed to win the award along with co-stars Jennifer Saunders and Philippa Dunne, who were in the same category. Fans took to X to share their shock, claiming the three actresses were 'robbed'.

They wrote: 'Three iconic women from Amandaland nominated for best comedy actress, plus OG Motherland actress Diane Morgan and none of them won?! Robbery I tell you;' Despite the leading actresses being snubbed in the category, Amandaland went on to win Best Scripted Comedy.

The BBC series follows the demise of Motherland's snooty Queen Bee Amanda, who has moved from a lavish life in well-to-do Chiswick to becoming a single mother in the less-than-desirable South Harlesden - which she christens 'SoHa'. After winning the best scripted comedy, writer Holly Walsh said she loved when people said they watched the show with their children. She said: 'We can all enjoy watching a posh woman from Chiswick getting hit in the face with a football.

' The hit show, which series two has been branded as a 'triumph' and the 'best sitcom by a mile', beat Big Boys, How Are You? Its Alan (Partridge) and Things You Should Have Done. Elsewhere during the BAFTA's Christine Tremarco surprisingly won the Best Supporting Actress gong beating her co-star Erin Doherty, who previously took home the Golden Globe and Emmy Award.

Lucy Punch played the character in all three seasons of the original show Motherland before bringing Amanda back to life in January last year followed by a Christmas special, all of which won enormous praise for the thigh-slapping antics of the character. However, Lucy failed to win the award along with co-stars Jennifer Saunders and Philippa Dunne (pictured), who were in the same category Rounding out the category was Diane Morgan (Mandy), Rosie Jones (Pushers) and overall winner Katherine Parkinson (pictured), for her performance in Here We G





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Lucy Punch Bafta TV Award Best Actress In A Comedy Category BBC Show 'Amandaland' Best Scripted Comedy Amanda In 'Motherland' Online Influencer Supporting Characters 'Magnetic' And 'Sterling British Comedy Icons Archive Material

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