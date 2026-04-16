Lucy Watson Announces Second Pregnancy, Expanding Her Family with Husband James Dunmore

Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson has revealed she is expecting her second child with husband James Dunmore, sharing the joyful news on Instagram and expressing her excitement for the growing family. The couple, who met on the popular reality show, are already parents to their son Willoughby.

Reality television personality Lucy Watson , a familiar face from the acclaimed series Made in Chelsea, has officially announced her joyous news: she is expecting her second child with her husband, James Dunmore . The 35-year-old star took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the delightful update with her extensive follower base, revealing that the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of another little one into their growing family.

Watson shared a tender moment captured by a Clearblue pregnancy test, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. She wrote, 'our family is growing, nothing prepares you for seeing that word, thank you to @clearblue for give us that moment of clarity ad.' This announcement has undoubtedly sent waves of excitement through her fan community and among her fellow celebrities.

The journey for Lucy Watson and James Dunmore began on the set of Made in Chelsea, where they first met in 2015. Their connection blossomed over time, leading to their marriage six years later in a picturesque ceremony held in Greece. This union has already been blessed with the arrival of their son, Willoughby, who was welcomed into the world in 2024. The addition of a second child will mark a significant milestone for the couple, expanding their family unit and bringing new experiences and joys.

The news of Lucy's second pregnancy has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from her inner circle and the wider celebrity world. Her sister and former Made in Chelsea co-star, Tiffany Watson, was among the first to express her delight, commenting on the post with 'Yay ❤️❤️ so excited for another bubba in the family.' This sentiment was echoed by many of Lucy's celebrity friends. Montana Brown, a prominent figure from Love Island, shared her enthusiasm, writing, 'So excited for you beautiful family.' Former Made in Chelsea cast member Georgia Toffolo also sent her well wishes, adding, 'Congratulations!!! Xxx' The collective joy and support highlight the strong bonds and positive relationships Lucy has cultivated throughout her career in the public eye. The announcement serves as a testament to the couple's enduring love story and their commitment to building a family together, a journey that their followers will undoubtedly continue to follow with great interest and affection.





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