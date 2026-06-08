Lucy Watson Reveals Baby Girl on Family Holiday

Former Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson announced she is expecting a baby girl with husband James Dunmore, sharing bump photos from a family holiday.

Lucy Watson , the former star of Made In Chelsea , has announced that she and her husband James Dunmore are expecting a baby girl . The 35-year-old television personality shared the news on Instagram on Monday while on a family holiday, posting a series of photos that showed off her growing baby bump in a pink matching outfit.

In the images, Watson posed against a stunning ocean backdrop at sunset, wearing a plunging halterneck top and a low-rise maxi skirt. She cradled her bump next to her two-year-old son Willoughby, captioning the post: We can't wait to meet you, along with several pink heart emojis. Her sister Tiffany Watson, also a former Made In Chelsea star, confirmed the gender in the comments, writing: Baby girl we can't wait to meet you!

The announcement comes just a few months after Watson revealed her second pregnancy in April. She and Dunmore, who met on the set of Made In Chelsea in 2015, married in a lavish ceremony in Greece in 2021. Their first child, Willoughby, was born in 2024. Watson has been open about her journey to motherhood, sharing both the joys and challenges.

Earlier this year, she appeared on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, where she discussed her struggles to conceive her first child. She admitted being surprised by how long it took, noting that she had expected to become pregnant within a few months. Watson described the fertility testing process as invasive and anxiety-inducing, saying that every appointment seemed to bring negative news.

She emphasized the importance of being proactive and checking her fertility after six months of trying. Despite the difficulties, Watson expressed gratitude for her family and her growing baby bump. In recent weeks, she has also been promoting her own maternity wear line, RENUE The Label. In an Instagram video, she modeled a black maternity bra and matching underwear from the brand, highlighting how the bra is reversible and perfect for nursing.

She paired the lingerie with wide-legged black trousers, an oversized white linen shirt, and Celine sunglasses. The post attracted congratulations from fellow celebrities, including former Made In Chelsea co-star Georgia Toffolo, who commented: Congratulations!!! Watson's sister Tiffany also expressed excitement for another addition to the family. The couple's journey to expand their family has been a source of inspiration for many fans, who have followed Watson's candid updates on social media.

With her second child on the way, Watson continues to balance her roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and public figure. The photo series from her holiday not only celebrated the upcoming arrival but also showcased her radiant pregnancy style. As she prepares to welcome a baby girl, Watson's fans eagerly await more updates.

Her openness about the ups and downs of fertility has resonated with many, making her pregnancy journey a relatable and heartwarming story in the world of celebrity news





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