TV historian Lucy Worsley undergoes the Strappado torture method during filming for her new BBC documentary at Venice's Doge's Palace, revealing the brutal history of the Venetian Inquisition.

Television historian Lucy Worsley has been subjected to a harrowing reconstruction of historical interrogation methods at the Doge's Palace in Venice. The experience centers on a notorious device known as Strappado, or 'Dare La Corda', which translates to 'Giving Rope'. This apparatus was utilized by authorities in the Republic of Venice to extract confessions from detainees between the 15th and 18th centuries. Worsley participated in this demonstration as part of the upcoming documentary series titled ' Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle'.

Historical Context of the Strappado Device

The Strappado was a common judicial torture method employed throughout Renaissance Italy, with a specific concentration in Venice. The mechanism involved suspending a prisoner and hoisting them into the air by their wrists, which were bound tightly behind their backs. This action placed the full weight of the individual's body on their shoulders and arms. The physical consequences were severe, often resulting in dislocated shoulders, broken bones, torn ligaments, and permanent nerve damage. The device remained in use at the Doge's Palace until the 18th century, serving as a critical investigative tool for the Venetian government.

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Worsley's Physical Experience During Filming

During the filming session, Worsley was guided through the process by British art historian Dr. Susan Steer, who specializes in medieval and Renaissance Venice. Steer invited Worsley to kneel on a set of steps within a dark, gloomy chamber of the palace. As Worsley knelt, Steer tied her hands behind her back and attached a rope to her bound wrists. The historian expressed immediate discomfort, noting that the position felt vulnerable because she had nothing to hold on to. Steer explained that the other end of the rope was attached to a crank operated by an assistant, which would pull Worsley upward.

Interactive Demonstration and Psychological Impact

The demonstration included a detailed explanation of the psychological terror inflicted on victims. Steer informed Worsley that interrogators would stand behind her, unseen, creating an atmosphere of extreme fear. She explained that any failure to cooperate for even a second would result in the victim being yanked up into the air and then dropped back down. Worsley appeared visibly terrified during the explanation, asking if she would be lifted if the crank was operated with force. Steer confirmed this, warning that her shoulders could dislocate and her arms might even break under the strain. Worsley described the experience as chilling and noted how such a simple rope could become a source of urban legend.

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Production Details and Upcoming Broadcast

The documentary series 'Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle' will air on BBC Two on November 23. In this episode, Worsley explores the architecture, design, art, and personal treasures of iconic residences. Following her visit to the Doge's Palace, the series features stops at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the Palace of Versailles in France, and Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. Worsley expressed her enthusiasm for the project, calling it her dream project and highlighting the joy of sharing the stories of these buildings with viewers. The series aims to provide a fresh and revelatory look at the people who lived in these historical landmarks.

Legacy of the Doge's Palace Museum

The Doge's Palace has served as a museum since the 1920s and remains a well-known landmark in Venice. Originally constructed in 810, the building was rebuilt in 1340 and extended over the following centuries. It was once at the heart of the Venetian Republic's political power and included its own prison facilities. Amanda Lyon, executive producer at BBC Studios, stated that every building tells a story about the people who lived in it. The production team worked with custodians of the four featured palaces to uncover these narratives, ensuring that the historical significance of sites like the Doge's Palace is accurately conveyed to a modern audience.