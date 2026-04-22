Lufthansa Cancels 20,000 Summer Flights Amid Jet Fuel Crisis; Airlines Call for Emergency Plans

German airline Lufthansa has cancelled 20,000 summer flights due to soaring jet fuel prices, prompting calls for emergency government intervention from British airlines to prevent widespread travel disruption. The EU is also taking steps to monitor fuel supplies and prepare for potential shortages.

European air travel is facing significant disruption as Lufthansa , Germany’s flagship airline, has announced the cancellation of 20,000 summer flights across its European network. This drastic measure, effective from next month through October, is a direct response to the soaring cost of jet fuel , which has rendered many short-haul routes unprofitable.

The cancellations will impact major hubs including Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels, and Rome, aiming to reduce the number of financially unsustainable flights. Lufthansa’s decision follows the earlier-than-planned retirement of its entire 27-aircraft CityLine fleet, further illustrating the severity of the financial strain caused by escalating fuel costs and supply concerns. The initial wave of cancellations began on Monday with 120 flights grounded, attributed to both the increased kerosene prices and ongoing labor disputes.

The airline estimates these cuts will save approximately 40,000 tons of jet fuel over the summer period. This situation has prompted urgent calls from British airlines for the UK government to formulate an emergency jet fuel plan. Airlines UK, the industry trade body, warns that without proactive preparation, the UK aviation sector and consumers face a summer of potential travel chaos.

Their proposals include building up fuel reserves by increasing kerosene production at oil refineries, exploring the import of US-grade jet fuel compatible with some aircraft, and temporarily reducing taxes and suspending certain environmental regulations. The EU is also responding, issuing guidance to carriers on managing potential disruptions related to airport slots, passenger rights, and public service obligations, particularly in light of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the EU's transport chief, acknowledged the potential for a 'catastrophic' scenario should the Strait of Hormuz become blocked, given that approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas transits this crucial waterway. The EU currently imports 30-40% of its jet fuel needs, with roughly half originating from the Middle East.

A new 'fuel observatory' will be established to closely monitor supply levels, and any release of emergency fuel stocks will be conducted with full transparency to prevent market manipulation. The broader implications extend beyond immediate flight cancellations. The International Energy Agency has cautioned that physical fuel shortages could emerge as early as June, although European airlines currently report primarily higher prices rather than outright supply gaps.

While IAG, the parent company of British Airways and Iberia, states it is not experiencing supply disruptions at its main airports, it is already grappling with increased fuel expenses. Logistics giant DHL has secured fuel supplies for its European cargo operations through June, but faces uncertainty regarding its Asian routes.

The European Commission is set to unveil a comprehensive energy and transport package, aiming to accelerate the development of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and synthetic fuels to reduce reliance on Middle Eastern imports. However, IATA has previously highlighted the challenges of SAF production, noting its current low levels and significantly higher costs compared to conventional jet fuel.

The Commission is also reviewing existing regulations, including those related to 'tankering' – the practice of airlines loading excess fuel at cheaper airports – to allow for exemptions during shortages and exploring the feasibility of importing US Jet A fuel, despite its different freezing point. Despite these concerns, EU officials maintain that there is no immediate need to restrict travel or work, and that Europe remains prepared to welcome tourists this summer, emphasizing that high fuel prices do not justify waiving passenger compensation for delays or cancellations





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