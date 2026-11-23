A Canadian couple framed through luggage tag switching at Toronto Pearson spent five weeks in a New Zealand prison before a jury cleared them in under five minutes.

A Canadian couple says a dream holiday in New Zealand turned into a 14-month legal nightmare after drug smugglers switched their luggage tags and attached their names to a suitcase containing 15kg of methamphetamine. The husband and wife boarded an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Auckland in January 2025, expecting a two-week trip. The couple, who have not been named, spent five weeks in a New Zealand prison before a jury cleared them in less than five minutes, after more than a year of uncertainty.

Their lawyer, Toronto attorney Paul Miller, has said the couple's case is part of a wider pattern of alleged baggage crime linked to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Miller's law firm now represents more than 20 people who say they were innocent victims of the same scheme.

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How the Luggage Tag Switching Scheme Allegedly Worked

The couple's luggage details were allegedly transferred onto a suitcase stuffed with 15kg of methamphetamine, leaving them to face international drug trafficking charges for drugs they did not carry. The charges were potentially life-changing, and the pair were held thousands of miles from home.

After five weeks in custody, the couple was released on bail under strict conditions. They were required to wear electronic ankle monitors and live in a monitored facility at their own expense. According to their lawyer, the wife was denied access to her vital pain medication, while the husband lost his job in the skilled trades.

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Even after the case was thrown out, the couple could not afford the astronomical cost of last-minute flights home. They remained stranded in New Zealand for another three weeks.

Lawyer Paul Miller Describes a Wider Pattern

Paul Miller says the number of people reporting luggage tag switching has grown sharply. When W5 first aired its latest investigation into the practice, Miller was representing 11 potential victims. That number has almost doubled to 21 confirmed and potential clients.

The alleged drug smuggling attempts involving these clients range across Brazil, Aruba, Germany, Sri Lanka, Australia, the Dominican Republic and New Zealand. The passengers differ in age, race and gender, and they flew with several airlines, including Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Cathay Pacific. All of them passed through Toronto Pearson International Airport.

One of the most high-profile cases involves Toronto man Tommy Moyeen, who was arrested at Auckland airport nine days before the Canadian couple. Unlike the couple, Moyeen was convicted and sentenced to almost ten years in prison. He has been behind bars in New Zealand for nearly two years and is now preparing an appeal.

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Kátyna Baía and Jeanne Paolini, both in their forties, were arrested in Frankfurt on suspicion of international drug trafficking. CCTV footage from 2023 reportedly shows airport staff removing the German couple's checked-in bags from the carousel, taking off their labels and attaching them to luggage containing drugs. Miller said the mental anguish suffered by his clients is 'just horrific'.

Financial Damage and Compensation Claims for Travelers

Zach Crawford and Cassandra DiPietro were sitting on the runway preparing to fly home to St. Catharines from the Dominican Republic when an agent escorted them off the aircraft. Their five-day holiday turned into more than three months of detention and legal battles, including questioning by drug control officers and time in a detention center surrounded by barbed wire and armed guards.

The couple reportedly drained their line of credit, maxed out their credit cards and remortgaged their home to pay legal bills. Miller said his clients are not teenagers but 'people with careers, a life here, innocent people'.

Miller is now seeking damages ranging from $100,000 to $1million for individual clients. He argues that passengers deserve answers and compensation for the consequences of the alleged security failures. Some airlines have already made payments or offered compensation, and one woman who was questioned in Barbados received a $300 flight credit.