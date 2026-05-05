Luke Evans Stuns in Head-to-Toe Leather at the 2026 Met Gala, Sparking Mixed Reactions

Luke Evans turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala with a daring leather outfit inspired by Tom Of Finland, drawing both praise and playful comparisons to the Village People. The annual event, themed Costume Art, featured a star-studded host committee and marked a transition as Anna Wintour stepped back from her role at Vogue. The gala also faced controversy over Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's sponsorship.

Luke Evans made a bold statement at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City, captivating fans with his head-to-toe leather ensemble. The 47-year-old actor arrived on the red carpet in a striking brown leather jacket and matching trousers, adorned with several buttons around his waist.

Completing the look, he wore a brown leather hat, a matching tie, and a black shirt, paired with black shoes and a neatly trimmed moustache. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Evans revealed that his outfit was inspired by Tom Of Finland, the renowned Finnish artist celebrated for his erotic drawings of hypermasculine figures.

The Met Gala, often dubbed the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets, had a theme of Costume Art this year, with the dress code encouraging attendees to explore how designers use the human body as a canvas. Evans' daring outfit sparked a strong reaction on social media, with fans divided in their opinions. Some praised his bold choice, calling it a clean and stylish look, while others humorously compared it to the Leatherman from the Village People.

Comments on X ranged from admiration to playful skepticism, with users writing: Clean look on the red carpet, Luke Evans delivers... What in the village people is going on here?... It's giving YMCA... Is this a strip show or the Met Gala?...

I don't like admitting it but he looks so good here... I'm unfortunately obsessed. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, known as the Met Gala, is an annual event held on the first Monday in May. This year's exhibition, sponsored by French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, featured historical and contemporary garments from the Costume Institute, divided into three categories: the classical and nude body, ageing and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body.

The 2026 Met Gala had a host committee that included co-chairs Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz, along with members such as Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor. The Costume Art exhibition ran from May 10, 2026, through January 10, 2027. The Met Gala is a significant fundraiser for the museum, providing the Costume Institute with its primary source of funding.

This year's event marked a notable transition, as it was the first Met Gala since Anna Wintour stepped back from her role at Vogue. In June 2025, Wintour announced her departure as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after 37 years, ending her hands-on involvement with the Met Gala, which she had famously shaped into the splashy A-list affair it is today.

The 2026 gala was not without controversy, as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez reportedly sponsored the event with a $10 million donation to the Costume Institute in exchange for being named honorary co-chairs





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