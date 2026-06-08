Luke Evans Stuns Tony Awards with Daring Performance in The Rocky Horror Show

Luke Evans delivered a memorable performance at the Tony Awards, reprising the role of Frank-N-Furter with a revealing costume, sparking fan reactions. He was nominated for Best Actor but lost to Joshua Henry.

The 2026 Tony Awards , held on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, featured a startling performance by actor Luke Evans , who appeared onstage in a revealing costume for his role in the revival of The Rocky Horror Show .

Evans, known for his roles in The Hobbit and Beauty and the Beast, is starring as Frank-N-Furter, the iconic character originally played by Tim Curry in the 1975 film. During the broadcast, he performed the classic song Sweet Transvestite, but it was his attire that captured the most attention, showing off his backside in a fishnet stockings and a jockstrap thong that barely complied with FCC regulations.

This bold presentation drew gasps and cheers from the audience and viewers at home, with many taking to social media to express their surprise and delight. One user on X wrote that they did not have Luke Evans showing full hole in a jockstrap thong on their 2026 bingo card, while others praised his commitment to the role.

The performance was a stark contrast to the formal white tuxedo Evans wore on the red carpet, where he posed with his Spanish boyfriend Fran Tomas. Evans' Broadway debut as Frank-N-Furter earned him a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, though he ultimately lost to Joshua Henry for the revival of Ragtime. Despite the loss, his performance was widely discussed, with many considering it a highlight of the evening.

The Rocky Horror Show revival itself was nominated for Best Revival of a Musical but was defeated by Ragtime, which also beat out a revival of Cats. The other nominees in the leading actor category included Brandon Uranowitz for Ragtime, Sam Tutty for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and Nicholas Christopher for a revival of Chess.

This was not the only nomination for The Rocky Horror Show; actress Stephanie Hsu, who received an Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, was nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Janet, the role played by Susan Sarandon in the film. She lost to Caissie Levy for Ragtime. The other nominees in the category included Christiani Pitts for Two Strangers, Sara Case for Schmigadoon! , and Marla Mindelle for her role in Titanique.

Evans' journey to the Tony stage began in the West End, where he performed in musicals such as Rent and Miss Saigon before achieving film stardom. His role as Bard the Bowman in Peter Jackson's adaptation of The Hobbit brought him global recognition, followed by his performance as Gaston in the live-action Beauty and the Beast.

However, he returned to his theatrical roots with this portrayal of Frank-N-Furter, a role that requires both vocal prowess and a daring stage presence. Fans and critics alike praised his bold interpretation, even if it was not enough to secure the award. The Tony Awards ceremony itself was a celebration of Broadway's best, with riveting performances and emotional acceptance speeches.

For Luke Evans, the night was a validation of his versatility as a performer, proving that he could captivate audiences both on screen and on stage. His raunchy yet glamorous performance will likely be remembered as one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, sparking discussions about the boundaries of live television and the enduring appeal of The Rocky Horror Show





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