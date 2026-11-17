Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen won their final group matches to advance to the Grand Slam of Darts last 16, where Humphries will face Tom Sykes and Van Gerwen meets James Wade. Nathan Aspinall also progressed with a dominant win.

Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen secured their spots in the last 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts with victories in their final group matches on Tuesday.

Humphries defeated Joe Cullen 5-2, while Van Gerwen edged Jeffrey de Graaf 5-4. Humphries, the former world champion, will now face compatriot Tom Sykes in the knockout stage. Sykes, the lowest-ranked player remaining, topped Group J after a 5-1 win over Krzysztof Ratajski. Humphries averaged 98.67 in his win over Cullen, who averaged 103.22.

Also read Luke Littler Beats Niels Zonneveld Despite Historic Defeat at Grand Slam

Van Gerwen, who was below his best, missed several match darts at 4-3 up before regrouping to seal victory. He will face James Wade in the last 16. Wade made light work of Ricky Evans with a 5-0 win in Group K. Nathan Aspinall became the final player to qualify for the last 16 with a dominant 5-0 whitewash of Karel Sedlacek. Aspinall needed only three legs to progress and had earlier beaten Maik Kuivenhoven 5-1.

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Debate Over New PDC Grand Slam Format

His progression means that among all players who lost their opening group match, only Germany's Gabriel Clemens avoided elimination. The group stage saw 14 of the 16 groups end with the same points difference: the winner took four points, second place two, and third place zero. This uniformity has sparked debate among fans and players about the PDC's new format, which now features 48 players instead of 32, with groups of three instead of four.

Luke Humphries had voiced concerns about the change mid-tournament, saying: I get it, from the PDC's perspective. But for me, what made the Grand Slam so special was the fact that, with four players, you could lose your first game and be disappointed but go, You know what, if I win my next two and play well, I can qualify. With this one, it feels like a straight knockout again.

And I feel like, for myself, the Grand Slam was so special for the fact that there were so many permutations, and all these types of things. So for me, not really a big fan, because I thought it was so special with the 32 players, and the four players in a group. I think a lot of the pros backstage think the same as well.

Luke Humphries Criticizes Tournament Structure

But it is what it is; you just have to adapt and try and learn these different ways. Pretty much, like I said, it's like a straight knockout. You lose the first game, it's over. Previously, you lose the first game and you could still stand a chance.

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But it is what it is now. Defending champion Luke Littler, the pre-tournament favourite, came close to falling victim to the format. He lost 5-4 to Niels Zonneveld after beating Beau Greaves 5-2, but still advanced. Other results saw Martin Schindler beat Chris Dobey 5-3, Gian van Veen defeat Bradley Brooks 5-2, and Gabriel Clemens overcome Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3.

Van Gerwen Reflects on Narrow Victory

Van Gerwen reflected on his narrow win: It wasn't a good game at all. We were both under pressure and that didn't do us any favours. Sometimes you don't do what you want to do. That's frustrating because I know I am capable of a lot more.

The last-16 matches will see Humphries take on Sykes, while Van Gerwen faces Wade in a highly anticipated clash. Aspinall's reward is a tie against an opponent to be determined. The tournament continues with increased scrutiny on the new format, as players adapt to the straight-knockout feel of the group stage. With the group stage complete, the focus shifts to the knockout rounds, where the remaining 16 players will battle for the title.

The Grand Slam of Darts continues to deliver drama and debate, with Humphries and Van Gerwen leading the charge.