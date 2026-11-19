World No 2 Luke Humphries exits the Grand Slam of Darts in a dramatic last-leg defeat to debutant Tom Sykes, following the earlier shock loss of world No 1 Luke Littler.

World No 2 Luke Humphries has been eliminated from the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts after suffering a shock 10-9 defeat to debutant Tom Sykes. The dramatic last-leg loss occurred on the final night of the tournament stage in Wolverhampton, marking the second major upset of the event. This exit follows the elimination of world No 1 Luke Littler by Jermaine Wattimena just one day prior.

Match Details and Physical Struggles

The match between Tom Sykes and Luke Humphries was defined by high tension and physical adversity for the reigning champion. Humphries appeared to be struggling with a trapped nerve in his shoulder throughout the contest. Despite this physical hurdle, he managed to find his rhythm and deliver strong darts that kept the score tight. The two players battled through the legs, with Humphries showing resilience in the face of his injury.

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Sykes, currently ranked 72nd in the world, demonstrated remarkable composure under pressure. The 34-year-old from Castleford in West Yorkshire, known as the Castleford Tiger, held his nerve to secure the victory. This result means Humphries must wait to defend his Grand Slam title, which he previously won in 2023. The loss signals a significant shift in the tournament dynamics.

Sykes Breaks Through with Historic Win

Tom Sykes has secured the biggest win of his professional career by reaching his first ever major quarter-final. His performance included a staggering opening session where he averaged 107.42 over five legs. In those initial legs, Sykes won four with incredible ease, establishing an early lead against the in-form world No 2. This aggressive start set the tone for the entire match.

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Although Humphries powered back with back-to-back 11-darters to force a final-leg showdown, Sykes remained unfazed. The critical moment arrived when Humphries missed D10 to finish a 128 checkout. This error gave Sykes a match dart at 36. He pinned his first dart to secure the victory, a moment he described as unbelievable given the nervous energy leading up to it.

Shocking Upsets Redefine Tournament Field

The elimination of the top two ranked players has blown the Grand Slam of Darts wide open. With both Luke Littler and Luke Humphries exiting in the round of 16, the competition is now highly unpredictable. Littler had previously fallen to Jermaine Wattimena, adding to the list of surprise results. These consecutive upsets suggest that any player in the draw could potentially advance deep into the event.

Sykes expressed relief and excitement after the match, noting how cold he felt on the final dart. He explained that his strategy was simply to hit the target first without messing about. Despite the nervousness during the critical moments, his focus remained on getting the result. He stated he is riding a wave of momentum and is not concerned about who he might face next.

Career Context and Future Broadcast

Tom Sykes has been a regular on the darting circuit since 2013, having competed on the PDC Challenge Tour and the PDC Development Tour. His nickname honors the rugby league side from his hometown in West Yorkshire. This victory marks a significant milestone in his career, elevating him from a journeyman player to a quarter-finalist in a major televised event.

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The Grand Slam of Darts continues with the quarter-finals scheduled later in the week. The event runs from November 14 to November 22, with all matches broadcast live on Sky Sports. Following this tournament, the action will shift to the World Darts Championship, which takes place from December 11 to January 3. Fans can watch the remainder of the Grand Slam and the subsequent championship exclusively on the Sky Sports platform.