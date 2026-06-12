Luke Littler and Luke Humphries Aim for Redemption at 2026 World Cup of Darts After 2025 Shock Exit

England's top-ranked darts players Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are set to reunite for the World Cup of Darts following a disappointing second-round exit in 2025. Littler admits they didn't bond properly during their debut pairing and faced immense pressure and hostility from the crowd in Germany. With lessons learned and increased mental fortitude, especially from Littler after a tumultuous Premier League season, the pair are targeting a fresh start and a deep run at the tournament scheduled from June 11-14, live on Sky Sports.

Luke Littler will partner Luke Humphries once again at the upcoming World Cup of Darts, marking their second consecutive year as the English duo. The pair, currently ranked world number one and two respectively, entered the 2025 tournament as the top seeds and pre-tournament favourites but were dramatically eliminated in the second round by Germany.

That defeat, which came in front of a hostile German crowd that booed the English team, was a significant setback. Littler has openly admitted that he and Humphries did not properly "bond" on the stage during that 2025 campaign, partly due to a challenging draw that pitted them against a strong German team on their home soil.

He acknowledges that the atmosphere was intense and that the pressure felt greater during their debut pairing than it does heading into the 2026 edition. The 2026 World Cup of Darts is scheduled from June 11-14 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. As the top seeds again, England will begin their campaign in the second round, joining teams like Netherlands, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Littler explained that his focus is currently on the Nordic Darts Masters, where he and Humphries are still competitors rather than teammates. Only after that event concludes will they be able to fully turn their attention to strengthening their partnership for the World Cup. He stated that he does not feel the pressure building this time around, contrasting it with the previous year.

The draw for the 2025 tournament was unfavorable, and he believes that facing Germany in Frankfurt, with the crowd firmly against them, created a worst-case scenario. He is optimistic that with more experience, particularly in handling hostile crowds, both he and Humphries will be better equipped this time. His comments come after a difficult Premier League season where he faced significant booing, which at one point led him to consider quitting the sport.

He has since worked through those struggles and feels more resilient. Luke Humphries echoed many of Littler's sentiments, agreeing that the 2025 draw was probably the worst possible for them, given the crowd's attitude towards Littler. He noted that while the booing affected the team dynamic, Littler has gained valuable experience over the past twelve months and should now be less impacted by such an environment.

Humphries emphasized that their loss to Germany was not due to a lack of bonding or preparation; they practiced together and get along well. Instead, he attributed it to a combination of factors, including Germany's excellent performance, and stressed that they were simply outplayed. Both players are viewing the 2026 World Cup as a fresh start, having learned lessons from their first outing.

They aim to translate their individual successes into a cohesive and victorious team performance, with the ultimate goal of winning the title. Their journey from a disappointing 2025 exit to potential redemption in 2026 is a compelling narrative for darts fans worldwide





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