Luke Littler advances to the Grand Slam of last 16 despite a loss to Niels Zonneveld, delivering a rare triple bullseye 150 checkout at the Wolverhampton tournament.

Luke Littler secured his place in the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts despite suffering his first-ever defeat at the major tournament in Wolverhampton. The teenage sensation advanced to the last 16 after clinching a victory in the Group A standings, even though he lost his individual match to Dutch challenger Niels Zonneveld. Littler, the reigning champion, required just three leg wins to progress from a competitive group and delivered a stunning performance in the eighth leg of his contest to keep his title defense alive.

Littler Hits Rare Triple Bullseye Checkout

The defining moment of the match occurred in the eighth leg when Littler was left with a target of 150 points. In a display of exceptional skill and confidence, Littler asked his family in the crowd if he should attempt the difficult shot. Upon receiving their approval, he hit three consecutive bullseyes to take out the score, electrifying the Wolverhampton audience and showcasing one of the most spectacular finishes in recent darts history. This incredible feat occurred while Niels Zonneveld was preparing to take a crucial dart, adding to the dramatic tension of the encounter.

Also read Fallon Sherrock reveals how she'll spend £501k prize after beating Luke Littler

Niels Zonneveld Makes Historic Victory

Despite the sensational finish by Littler, Niels Zonneveld maintained his composure to secure a 5-2 victory over the teenage star. This result marks a significant milestone in Littler's career, as Zonneveld becomes the first player ever to defeat him at the Grand Slam of Darts. Although Littler lost the match, his overall group performance was sufficient for advancement, ensuring he remains in the hunt for another title. The loss highlights the increasing competitiveness of the field, where even the dominant champion can be toppled by a determined opponent on the night.

Controversial Leg Call and Group Eliminations

Controversy surrounding the match involved a previous leg where Littler was awarded a win after a scoring error. Michael van Gerwen had taken a route of treble 19, treble 16, and double 20, but mistakenly believed he needed 88 points after his first dart when he actually required 78. This error led to Littler being awarded the leg despite busting the throw. Meanwhile, other Group A results saw Beau Greaves eliminated alongside Littler's loss, as the group dynamics shifted rapidly throughout the Monday evening sessions.

Advertisement

Tournament Progression and Upset Results

Elsewhere in the tournament, the results were mixed for the top seeds. Michael van Gerwen secured his spot in the next round by defeating Andrew Gilding with a 5-2 victory in Group F. He demonstrated precision by avoiding the errors that marred his earlier interactions, ensuring his continuation in the event. In Group D, Luke Littler's advancement was mirrored by other winners who managed to overcome their group-stage hurdles and advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

Next Rounds and Broadcasting Details

The Grand Slam of Darts continues with high-stakes matches as the field narrows down to the elite competitors. The tournament runs from November 14 to November 22, with the final scheduled for Sunday, November 22. All matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports, providing viewers with continuous coverage of the action. Fans can also look forward to the World Darts Championship, which begins on December 11 and concludes on January 3, extending the darts calendar with more top-tier competition.