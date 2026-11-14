Luke Littler Defeats Beau Greaves at Grand Slam of Darts

Luke Littler secures a commanding 5-2 victory over Beau Greaves at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton, continuing his unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler maintained his perfect start to the Grand Slam of Darts by defeating Beau Greaves with a decisive 5-2 scoreline on Saturday night. The high-stakes Group A encounter took place at the Molineux venue in Wolverhampton, where Littler showcased his dominance against the Women's Matchplay champion.

Littler's Dominant Group A Performance

During the marathon contest, Littler delivered a masterclass in precision, recording seven maximum scores of 180. He finished the match with an exceptional scoring average of 109.97 points per leg, cementing his status as a formidable force in professional darts.

Also read Lisa Maxwell’s daughter Beau Jessup dies at the age of 27

This victory marks the fifteenth consecutive Grand Slam match that Littler has won without suffering a defeat. At only nineteen years old, the competitor from Warrington is currently positioned to join the legendary ranks of Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen by securing a third consecutive title at this specific event.

Despite the back-to-back World Youth Championship title being held by Greaves, Littler managed to exact revenge for a previous semi-final loss. He expressed satisfaction with his performance, noting that he needed to secure a strong opening to manage the pressure as the match progressed toward its conclusion.

Advertisement

Competing Matches and Stakeholder Reactions

In a separate Group K fixture, Ross Smith suffered a stunning early elimination after losing his opening match. The European champion failed to advance in the tournament, marking a significant upset that contrasts with the steady progress of other established stars in the field.

Meanwhile, Henry Coates delivered a stunning debut performance against Michael van Gerwen. The twenty-year-old contender engaged in a thrilling contest that featured nine maximum scores, including impressive checkouts of 121 and 156. Although Coates fought valiantly, van Gerwen ultimately survived the challenge to maintain his title bid.

James Wade also advanced in the competition with a convincing 5-1 victory over Cam Crabtree. The three-time runner-up utilized an eleven-darter and a 104 average to overcome Crabtree's spirited resistance, which included a spectacular 151 checkout that earned applause from the crowd.

Nathan Aspinall continued his excellent form by defeating Maik Kuivenhoven 5-1 with an average of 111.68. Although Aspinall missed a rare nine-dart finish during a critical leg, he secured the win with checkouts of 149 and 120, prompting praise from fellow player Mark Webster for his composed and destructive display.

Advertisement

Path to the Grand Slam Final

Looking ahead, Luke Littler will continue his campaign with the goal of replicating his success from Alexandra Palace. He emphasized the importance of his current practice regimen, noting that the Wolverhampton environment provides the ideal conditions for him to regain his peak form after a challenging run in recent major tournaments.

The tournament structure requires players to navigate through group stages before advancing to the knockout rounds. Aspinall must next defeat Karel Sedlacek to confirm his progression, while Littler aims to build on his current momentum to secure his place among the elite winners in darts history.

The final stages of the Grand Slam of Darts are scheduled to conclude on November 22. Sky Sports will broadcast the remaining matches live, allowing fans to witness the conclusion of this prestigious event as the remaining contenders battle for the Eric Bristow Trophy.