Luke Littler draws criticism for his post-match conduct after losing to Jermaine Wattimena at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

World number one Luke Littler has faced intense scrutiny from fans and observers following his unexpected elimination from the Grand Slam of Darts. The nineteen-year-old reigning world champion suffered a ten-to-eight defeat against Dutch player Jermaine Wattimena during the round of sixteen on Wednesday evening. The loss marks a significant setback for the top-ranked player who entered the tournament as the favorite to retain his title.

Match Details and Tactical Breakdown

The contest began with Littler struggling to find his rhythm against a determined Wattimena. The Dutch seventeenth seed built an early commanding lead of seven-two, capitalizing on Littler's uncharacteristic errors. Littler fought back to narrow the gap to eight-nine, creating a tense atmosphere as he threatened a remarkable comeback. Despite the pressure, Wattimena maintained his composure, delivering a match-winning average of one hundred and one while hitting ten maximum scores of one hundred and eighty. The victory secured Wattimena's advancement while abruptly ending Littler's campaign in Wolverhampton.

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Fan Reactions to Post-Match Conduct

Immediate criticism focused on Littler's behavior after the final dart was thrown. Witnesses noted that the teenager shook hands with Wattimena very swiftly before exiting the stage without acknowledging the applause of the crowd. Social media users expressed disappointment, with some labeling the behavior as unsporting and lacking in gentlemanly conduct. Critics argued that Littler should have taken time to congratulate his opponent properly before leaving the venue, suggesting that his reaction reflected poorly on his sportsmanship despite his young age.

One observer commented that the lack of a proper farewell explained why some fans are turning away from the star player. Another viewer described Littler as scampering off the stage like a scalded cat, emphasizing that the display did not reflect the qualities expected of a world champion. Wattimena, however, remained focused on his own performance, stating that he saved his best game for this specific stage and felt proud of his achievement. He noted that hitting the crucial dart in the final leg felt amazing, highlighting his confidence during the decisive moments of the match.

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Recent Performance and Injury Concerns

This defeat adds to a concerning trend in Littler's recent competitive record. Although he won the first five titles of the year and led England to a World Cup victory, his form has dipped significantly since then. He crashed out of both World Series of Darts Finals and the European Championship at the quarter-final stage. Additionally, he suffered a first-round exit at the World Grand Prix and failed to retain the Eric Bristow trophy at the World Matchplay.

The only title Littler has secured since the World Matchplay was the Czech Darts Open in September, where he defeated Luke Humphries in the final. He also missed out on qualification for the upcoming Players Championship Finals, raising questions about his consistency. These results stand in stark contrast to the dominant run he enjoyed earlier in the season, suggesting that external factors or pressure may be affecting his performance levels.

Looking Ahead to Winter Championship

Littler's preparations for the upcoming World Darts Championship are now less than ideal as he approaches the December 11 opening night at Alexandra Palace. The tournament will serve as a critical opportunity for him to regain his standing in the professional darts circuit. The defeat to Wattimena highlights the need for immediate improvement, as competitors continue to rise and challenge his dominance. Littler must address both his mental resilience and technical execution to overcome the recent string of early exits.

The darts community is now waiting to see how Littler responds to this setback before the biggest event of the year. His performance at Alexandra Palace will likely determine whether this Grand Slam exit is viewed as a minor stumble or the beginning of a larger decline. For now, the focus remains on his ability to recover and return to the form that made him the world number one earlier in the season.