Luke Littler Faces Beau Greaves in Grand Slam of Darts 2026 Draw

Two-time defending champion Luke Littler is grouped with Beau Greaves and Niels Zonneveld for the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

Two-time defending champion Luke Littler has been placed in Group A for the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton alongside rising star Beau Greaves and Dutch professional Niels Zonneveld. The draw establishes a highly competitive opening round for Littler as he seeks to retain his title at the Edgbaston Priory Club. This grouping sets up immediate high-stakes clashes against former rivals, ensuring that the opening days of the tournament will feature intense action among the sport's top talents.

Littler And Greaves Set For Immediate Clash

Littler and Greaves are scheduled to face each other directly during the evening session on Saturday November 14. The two young stars have previously met twice, with each player securing one victory in their head-to-head history. Their last encounter occurred at Players Championship 24 in August, where Littler defeated Greaves 6-5 in a deciding leg. Conversely, Greaves claimed a 6-5 victory over Littler to reach the final of the 2025 World Youth Championship. This recurring tight margin in their scores highlights the competitive parity between them as they prepare for the Grand Slam stage.

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Recent Head-To-Head Records And Form

Historical data shows that both Littler and Zonneveld have also produced closely contested matches. Littler lost to Zonneveld 6-5 in the quarter-finals of the European Tour in March. Zonneveld also defeated Greaves 6-3 in their meeting at Players Championship 31. These results indicate that Littler faces significant hurdles in Group A, as both opponents have proven capable of beating him in tight finishes. Greaves remains a formidable opponent given her recent win in the World Youth Championship semi-finals against Littler just one day after his World Grand Prix victory.

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Other Key Groupings And Tournament Field

Beyond Group A, the draw features several other notable matchups across the field. 2023 winner Luke Humphries is placed in a group with Joe Cullen and Paolo Nebrida. Group K presents an intriguing contest between James Wade, Ricky Evans, and Cam Crabtree. Lisa Ashton shares Group B with Jermaine Wattimena and Alan Soutar. Josh Rock is positioned in Group C alongside Kevin Doets and Tommy Morris. Morris gained attention recently by surprising opponents to win Players Championship 34. Other top players involved include Stephen Bunting, Cameron Menzies, Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton, Michael van Gerwen, Chris Dobey, Rob Cross, Gian van Veen, Ross Smith, and Nathan Aspinall.

Tournament Schedule And Broadcasting Details

The Grand Slam of Darts runs from November 14 to 22 in Wolverhampton. The tournament structure determines that the winner of Group I will face the winner of Group J on Tuesday November 17 at 7pm. Sky Sports retains exclusive broadcast rights for the event. The channel also covers the World Darts Championship, which takes place from December 11 to January 3. Littler enters this year's competition with the aim of defending his crown after a convincing victory over Humphries in the previous edition. The outcome of his Group A matches will be critical in determining his path toward a third consecutive title in Wolverhampton.