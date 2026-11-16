Luke Littler stun Grand Slam of Darts crowd with three consecutive bullseyes but falls to Niels Zonneveld in group stage despite topping Group A.

Luke Littler delivered one of the most remarkable displays of precision in modern darts history during the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. The young star executed a rare and difficult checkout sequence that left spectators and professional commentators in absolute disbelief. Although he secured his place in the next round, the match ended in a narrow defeat against Niels Zonneveld. This loss marked the end of his previously unbeaten streak at the tournament since his debut in 2024.

Spectacular Three Bullseye Checkout Stuns Crowd

Entering the final group match against Dutch opponent Niels Zonneveld, Littler faced immense pressure to maintain his perfect record. He needed to win to secure a spot in the last 16, especially after his earlier 5-2 victory over Beau Greaves. The match reached a critical tipping point when Littler trailed 4-3 and faced the risk of elimination. Instead of attempting a standard checkout involving triple 20s and a double 15, Littler chose an extraordinarily risky path. He hit three consecutive bullseyes, each worth 50 points, to level the score at 4-4. Sky Sports commentator Dan Dawson reacted with genuine shock, describing the feat as utterly mad and asking if anyone had ever witnessed such a display.

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Niels Zonneveld Wins Next Leg to End Streak

Niels Zonneveld remained unfazed by the spectacular preceding shot and demonstrated superior composure under pressure. He successfully won the following leg, securing a 5-4 victory and ending Littler's unbeaten run at the Grand Slam. This marked the second time Zonneveld has defeated Littler in the current year. Despite the loss, Littler's position in Group A remained secure due to the overall points distribution. All three players in the group, including Beau Greaves, finished with identical records of one win and two points. The tie-breaker relied on leg difference, a metric where Littler held a clear advantage.

Group A Results Determine Round of 16 Seeding

The mathematical complexity of the group stage ultimately favored the young English star. Littler's earlier nine legs won and seven lost against Beau Greaves created a positive difference of plus two. In contrast, both Zonneveld and Greaves finished with a negative difference of minus one. This statistical edge ensured Littler topped Group A and advanced to the knockout stage. The result highlights the fine margins that separate success from elimination in high-level tournament play. Littler will now prepare to face Jermaine Wattimena in the upcoming round.

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Upcoming Match Against Jermaine Wattimena

The round of 16 draw was finalized following the conclusion of the group matches. Jermaine Wattimena emerged as the top seed from Group B after defeating Alan Soutar with a score of 5-4. The scheduled match between Littler and Wattimena is set for Wednesday, November 18. This clash promises to be a significant test for Littler as he seeks to redeem his group stage loss. The tournament continues to showcase the intense competitiveness of the PDC circuit.

Tournament Context and Competitive Landscape

The Grand Slam of Darts remains one of the most prestigious events on the professional calendar. Littler's performance, despite the defeat, underscores his rising status in the sport. His ability to attempt such high-risk shots indicates a fearless approach to the game. The event in Wolverhampton has delivered memorable moments for fans and analysts alike. As the tournament progresses, the focus shifts to the knockout stages where every dart counts. Littler's resilience and skill will be closely watched as he faces Wattimena next.