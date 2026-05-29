Luke Littler Regains Premier League Title After Emotional Victory

Luke Littler, the world number one, defeated Luke Humphries in an epic final at the O2, winning back his crown and a £350,000 jackpot. He was subjected to boos and whistles from the crowd, which had been following him in recent weeks. Despite the jeers, he managed to reclaim the title he lost to Humphries last year.

A tearful Luke Littler admitted that boos from the crowd had made him consider walking away before he defeated great rival Luke Humphries in an epic final at the O2.

Littler sealed a dramatic last-leg decider to regain his crown and pocket a £350,000 jackpot. The world number one was subjected to pantomime-style booing and whistling from the 16,000-strong crowd at London’s O2 Arena. Yet the 19-year-old shrugged off the jeers, which have followed him in recent weeks, to reclaim the title he lost to Humphries in last year’s final.

It was the third successive meeting between darts’ top two in a final, and it was the Warrington thrower who fought back from 6-3 down to edge a thriller 11-10. Combined with a record-equalling six nightly wins across the 17-week campaign, Littler has amassed an eye-watering £410,000.

But a series of controversial incidents - not least an on-stage argument with Dutch opponent Gian van Veen in Manchester - left him confiding in girlfriend Faith that the crowd reaction was taking its toll.

‘It’s been a rollercoaster,’ he said on stage. ‘The first four weeks I was at the bottom. On the fifth night I won my first. I had to pick myself up.

I think I went to Brighton and had a 79 average.

‘After Brighton, I came off stage, and then in Manchester I was sat at home saying to Faith, “I don’t want to do it any more”. Just the crowd every week. Luke Littler was emotional after winning the Premier League 🗣️ ‘After Brighton I came off stage 70 odd average.

‘The incident in Manchester I was sat at home saying to Faith I dont want to do it anymore. ‘Just the crowd week in and week out I said I am down bad. ’ An emotional Luke Littler breaks down in tears after lifting his second... pic.twitter.com/U12KpxfyVG — Oche180 (@Oche180) May 28, 2026 ‘I said to her, “I’m down bad”.





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Luke Littler Premier League O2 Arena Luke Humphries Boos Whistles Crowd Reaction Emotional Victory Record-Equalling Six Nightly Wins £410 000

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