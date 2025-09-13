Luke Mitchell's Mother Appeals for Funds in Final Push to Overturn Murder Conviction

Corrine Mitchell seeks public support to fund a new legal team aimed at overturning her son Luke's conviction for the murder of Jodi Jones. The campaign emphasizes concerns about the original investigation and evidence, urging for a fresh review of the case.

Luke Mitchell , a man convicted of the 2003 murder of his 14-year-old girlfriend Jodi Jones , is seeking to overturn his conviction through a renewed legal campaign. Mitchell, now 36, has always maintained his innocence and claims to have found Jodi's body while searching for her after she went missing. Despite multiple appeals, his conviction stands, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 20 years.

The 'We Stand Together for Luke Mitchell Campaign' has launched a crowdfunding appeal targeting £20,000 to fund a new legal team dedicated to challenging Mitchell's conviction. The campaign emphasizes concerns surrounding the initial investigation, the evidence presented at trial, and the possibility of a miscarriage of justice. Corrine Mitchell, Luke's mother, has also penned a heartfelt letter to supporters, urging them to contribute to what she believes is their final chance to bring her son home. She highlights the importance of addressing previously ignored or destroyed evidence and emphasizes the need for a fresh legal approach to review the case.Corrine emphasizes the urgency of their situation, stating their window of opportunity is rapidly closing. She underscores the potential impact of even small donations, comparing them to change often lost or overlooked in daily life. Mitchell, 14 at the time of the murder, was convicted in 2005 at the age of 16. Despite his continued assertions of innocence, he remained incarcerated. Attention on his case rekindled in 2021 following the airing of a TV documentary. Although Mitchell became eligible for parole last year, his first bid for freedom was rejected by the Parole Board for Scotland, citing concerns about his risk to women. His engagement to a long-time supporter who has actively campaigned for his innocence adds another layer to the complex narrative surrounding his case





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Luke Mitchell Jodi Jones Murder Conviction Appeal For Funds New Legal Team Miscarriage Of Justice

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EastEnders star Laura Doddington 'flattered' by Nicola Mitchell Royal Family comparisonFans of the soap were quick to point out the same thing about who the actress looks like

Read more »

Amazon Prime thriller star defends ‘unusually intimate’ mother-son relationshipOne of the stars of Amazon Prime Video's new thriller The Girlfriend defends his character's 'intimate' relationship with his on-screen mum.

Read more »

Appeals court blocks Trump bid to ax top copyright official in AI spat: It all started with a May report saying that some bot training may need licensing or permission

Read more »

Chloe Mitchell: Man to stand trial next February accused of murdering Ballymena womanBrandon John Rainey denies both charges and is currently on remand

Read more »

St George's flag daubed on St Luke's church doors in WintonRev Michael Smith said it was 'probably no coincidence' it appeared after an anti-racism meeting.

Read more »

Killer Luke Mitchell's mum begs public for cash donations to fund new legal fightMitchell, now 36, stabbed his 14-year-old girlfriend Jodi Jones in Dalkeith in 2003.

Read more »