Luke Wilson and Girlfriend Kendall Yates Spotted on Casual LA Walk

Actor Luke Wilson, 54, and his girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, were seen enjoying a relaxed walk in Los Angeles, sparking continued interest in their age-gap relationship. The article details their outing, Wilson's past relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore, and his reflections on turning 50.

Actor Luke Wilson , 54, was recently photographed enjoying a leisurely walk with his girlfriend, Kendall Yates , 24, in Los Angeles. The pair were casually dressed for their outing, with Wilson sporting a comfortable baby blue sweatshirt, beige baseball cap, and grey sweatpants, accessorized with a noticeable watch and sunglasses tucked into his collar.

Yates complemented the relaxed vibe in an oversized white T-shirt dress paired with stylish brown cowboy boots. This public appearance highlights their ongoing relationship, which has reportedly been blossoming for at least three years, drawing attention to the significant age difference between the two. Wilson’s romantic history includes high-profile relationships with other well-known actresses. He famously dated Gwyneth Paltrow around 2001 for approximately a year, and prior to that, shared a relationship with Drew Barrymore from 1997 to 1999.

Barrymore herself recently revisited their past connection, revealing in an interview on her talk show that their relationship was non-traditional. She described it as an 'open relationship' during a conversation with Kate Hudson, who was discussing dating Wilson’s brother, Owen. Barrymore explained that during their time together, both were young and exploring, and the dynamic allowed for freedom and fun.

They initially met while filming the 1997 comedy-action film *Best Men* and later co-starred in the 1998 romantic comedy *Home Fries*. She fondly recalled the period as a carefree time of enjoyment and playful exploration. Beyond Barrymore and Paltrow, Wilson was also linked to Joy Bryant in 2003.

Despite maintaining a relatively low profile on social media – his Instagram account, with around 11,000 followers, hasn’t been updated since October 2025 with a post about a book on Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead – Wilson continues to be a recognizable figure in Hollywood. He recently attended The 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade. As he approached his 50th birthday in 2021, Wilson openly discussed grappling with the concept of a 'midlife crisis.

' He admitted to *People* magazine that while his 30s and 40s passed without much introspection, turning 50 brought about a new awareness of physical changes and occasional memory lapses. He humorously acknowledged the reality of the phrase, expressing a growing sense of urgency about certain aspects of life. The sighting of Wilson and Yates continues to spark conversation about age-gap relationships in the entertainment industry and beyond, prompting questions about societal perceptions and individual choices.

The couple’s continued public appearances suggest a comfortable and enduring connection, despite the attention drawn to their age difference





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Luke Wilson Kendall Yates Celebrity Relationships Age Gap Romance Drew Barrymore

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