Singer Lulu shares intimate details about the death of her ex-husband John Frieda, describing the experience as sublime and uplifting despite the family loss.

Singer Lulu has offered a rare and poignant insight into the final days of her ex-husband, John Frieda, describing his passing as a sublime and uplifting experience rather than a frightening event. The revelation came during a candid conversation with broadcaster Kay Adams on the program How To Be 60, where the vocalist opened up about her complex emotional journey following the death of their former partner.

The Nature of John Frieda Passing

Lulu explained that she had previously harbored significant anxiety about witnessing death, stemming from traumatic childhood memories where her father died in his sleep and her mother passed away before she could arrive in time. She noted that she had never watched anyone die prior to John Frieda's passing, which initially made her nervous about the impending loss. However, she found the reality of his death to be entirely different from her fears, describing it as not secretive, dark, or frightening.

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Family Dynamics After Divorce

Despite their divorce, Lulu and John Frieda maintained a close relationship and co-parented their son, Jordan Frieda, who remained a central figure in their shared family life. Lulu expressed deep admiration for the way they remained connected, stating that they were closer than ever in their post-divorce years. She also highlighted the beauty of her relationship with Frieda's new family, including his wife Frances Avery Agnelli, and their children Jackson and Leyla, as well as his stepdaughter Asia Agnelli Lagrange.

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A Subtle Birthday Tribute

In a remarkable turn of events, Lulu referred to witnessing her ex-husband's peaceful passing as a unique and surreal birthday present. She characterized the atmosphere of the moment as wonderful and intimate, involving only the closest family members who gathered around John Frieda in his final moments. This perspective allowed her to view the event with a sense of gratitude and connection, rather than solely grief, as she celebrated her own milestone alongside her family.

Lasting Connections and Memories

Lulu emphasized the enduring love that bound her ex-husband's extended family together, noting that she adores his new family unit despite the long history they share. She recalled Frieda's own assertion that they were closer than ever, a sentiment she firmly agrees with based on their ongoing interactions. This profound connection allowed her to say goodbye to someone who had been a significant part of her life for decades, creating a final memory that she described as beautiful and on some level divine.