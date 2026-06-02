Lulu Reunites with Take That at Royal Albert Hall, Performing 'Relight My Fire' Alongside Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams

Lulu, 77, performed a one-off charity concert at London's Royal Albert Hall, reuniting with Take That members Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams for the first time in nearly a decade. The event raised funds for Lulu's Mental Health Trust and featured guest performances. Lulu also announced her 16th studio album and reflected on her battle with alcoholism.

Lulu , the iconic Scottish singer, took the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday for a one-off charity concert that celebrated her remarkable career.

The 77-year-old performer was joined by a host of celebrity friends, most notably the members of Take That, including Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams. Together, they performed their 1993 hit duet 'Relight My Fire,' marking the first time Barlow and Williams have shared a stage in nearly a decade. The event was a reunion not only for Lulu and Take That but also for the former bandmates, who put aside past differences to support a cause close to Lulu's heart.

The concert, introduced by television personality Graham Norton, featured a string of memorable performances. Gary Barlow sang the Take That classic 'A Million Love Songs,' while Robbie Williams joined Lulu for his global smash 'Angels.

' Other artists who took part included Delta Goodrem and Boy George, who performed with Lulu on the Culture Club hit 'Karma Chameleon. ' The evening was a fundraiser for Lulu's Mental Health Trust, via Prism the Gift Fund, with attendees such as artist Tracey Emin, film producer David Furnish, physicist Brian Cox, actress Rashida Jones, and musician Ezra Koenig showing their support. Lulu, who shows no signs of slowing down, has a busy schedule ahead.

She is set to perform at the Henley Festival on July 10, followed by two shows in Scotland in August and dates in Brighton, Truro, and Salisbury in October. Additionally, she has announced the upcoming release of her 16th studio album, her first in over a decade. Titled 'Let The Girl Sing Out,' the album is a follow-up to 2015's 'Making Life Rhyme' and is scheduled for release on September 4.

Last year, Lulu released a memoir, 'If Only You Knew,' in which she detailed her battle with alcoholism. In a candid interview on This Morning to promote the book, she discussed her past addiction and expressed sadness that her father did not have access to the same level of help she received. She revealed that she had struggled secretly for years, feeling shame about her drinking and her family history.

Her decision to stop drinking, she explained, was not a conscious choice but rather something that happened when she was ready. The interview offered a glimpse into her journey to sobriety and the importance of mental health support. Throughout the concert, Lulu's charisma and vocal prowess were on full display. Clad in fringed trousers, she strutted onto the stage for her iconic verse, earning a bow from Barlow and Williams.

The night was a celebration of her enduring legacy and a testament to her resilience. With new music and a series of live performances on the horizon, Lulu continues to captivate audiences and inspire with her openness about her personal struggles. Her charity concert not only raised funds for a vital cause but also brought together music legends for an unforgettable evening at the Royal Albert Hall





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