Lulu Tributes Late Ex-Husband John Frieda on Instagram After His Death

Scottish singer Lulu shares a final photograph with ex-husband John Frieda, who died at 75, marking a tender reunion after their 1991 divorce.

Scottish singer Lulu has issued an emotional public tribute to her former husband, John Frieda, following his death at the age of 75. The legendary vocalist, currently 78 years old, posted the final known photograph of the couple on her Instagram account shortly after the hairstylist and entrepreneur passed away. The image captures a moment of intimacy from June 2026, just months prior to his passing in November of that year.

Lulu Shares Final Photo of Ex-Husband

The photograph shows the former couple with their arms around each other, smiling warmly for the camera. Lulu accompanied the image with a heartfelt caption that read, 'Our last photo together June 2026. A lifetime of memories. RIP Johnny.' This public display of affection highlights the complex and tender relationship that persisted between the two long after their highly publicized split. The post serves as a final farewell to the man who revolutionized the haircare industry and was once married to one of Scotland's most iconic musical figures.

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John Frieda's Industry Impact and Legacy

John Frieda was widely remembered as a true icon of the haircare industry, particularly for his pioneering anti-frizz products that made him a household name. He revolutionized styling techniques for women with curly and wavy hair nearly 40 years ago, creating a legacy that continues to influence the beauty market today. His brand gained significant prominence after he styled the hair of high-profile clients, including the late Princess Diana and actress Joanna Lumley. These celebrity associations helped catapult his business to international success, establishing him as a leader in professional hair styling and product development.

High Profile Condolences from Celebrity Friends

Following the announcement of John Frieda's death, numerous celebrities and personal friends of the late stylist took to social media to send their condolences. Former BBC presenter Gabby Logan wrote a message on Lulu's post stating, 'sending you loads of love.' Fellow celebrity Lizzie Cundy praised the late stylist's character, writing, 'What an incredible man. Sending you huge love.' Musician Gary Kemp also offered support with a message that read, 'Lots of love to you,' while David Furnish posted a prayer emoji alongside a red heart emoji to express his sympathy.

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Complex History of the Lulu and Frieda Marriage

Lulu and John Frieda first met in the 1970s when the singer entered the salon where the young hair assistant worked. Their relationship blossomed quickly, and they became known as the 'It couple' of that era. They married in 1977 in a ceremony attended by showbiz royalty, including Elton John, Tom Jones, and Ringo Starr. The couple welcomed a son, Jordan, who is now 49 years old, and initially appeared to have a blissful married life. However, the dynamic of their relationship shifted as Frieda's career began to soar.

The Painful Divorce and Lasting Friendship

The marriage faced significant turmoil when Frieda's haircare brand began to gain traction, coinciding with a period when Lulu suffered a miscarriage. In 1991, Frieda ended the 14-year marriage, a move that Lulu described as 'painful' and 'excruciating.' He reportedly told her at the time that they had 'nothing in common' and that he knew exactly where he was going in his life. Despite the acrimonious split, Lulu and Frieda managed to maintain a tender relationship in the years that followed. Lulu has previously stated that she never badmouthed him, acknowledging that 'it was real at the time,' while also admitting that their family was initially upset by her lingering affection for her ex-husband.