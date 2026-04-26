Luther Returns: Idris Elba Films New Movie in Unexpected Seaside Setting

Idris Elba is back as DCI John Luther for a new Netflix film, with filming taking place in the Suffolk coastal town of Southwold. The sequel to 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' will also feature Ruth Wilson reprising her role as Alice Morgan, and introduces new cast members Stephen Dillane and Anya Chalotra.

Idris Elba is set to reprise his iconic role as DCI John Luther , but this time the gritty detective will be trading the familiar, shadowy streets of inner-city London for the unexpectedly picturesque setting of Southwold , a charming Edwardian resort town on the Suffolk coast.

This shift in locale has surprised locals, who witnessed Elba filming scenes on Southwold’s lengthy pier this week. The upcoming Netflix feature-length film will see Luther pulled back into service, despite his previously disgraced status, to investigate a disturbing series of brutal and seemingly random murders plaguing London. The narrative’s transition from the urban landscape of London to the tranquil seaside town of Southwold remains a mystery, prompting speculation about how the storyline will unfold.

It’s a departure that feels more akin to the atmosphere of a classic Agatha Christie mystery than the usual psychological thriller associated with the Luther franchise. This new installment serves as a direct continuation of 2023’s *Luther: The Fallen Sun*, which saw Luther navigating a tumultuous path after being dismissed from the police force and incarcerated. He ultimately escaped imprisonment to pursue and apprehend the wealthy serial killer David Robey, portrayed by Andy Serkis.

The sequel promises to delve deeper into Luther’s complex character and his ongoing struggles with morality and justice. A significant element of the narrative will be the return of Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan, the psychopathic killer with a captivating and unsettling connection to Luther. Her character’s fate was left ambiguous at the conclusion of the fifth series of the original BBC show, with her apparent fall from scaffolding leaving room for a dramatic reappearance.

Dermot Crowley will also be back as the astute detective superintendent Martin Schenk, a character who has been a consistent presence throughout the Luther series and the first Netflix film. The dynamic between Luther, Morgan, and Schenk is expected to be a central focus of the new movie, adding layers of intrigue and psychological tension. Beyond the returning cast, the film introduces several new faces to the Luther universe.

Stephen Dillane, known for his role as Stannis Baratheon in *Game of Thrones*, and Anya Chalotra, who gained prominence as Yennefer in Netflix’s *The Witcher*, will both be appearing in the film. Elba was observed interacting with both Dillane and Chalotra’s characters during filming in Southwold, suggesting their roles will be integral to the unfolding investigation.

Interestingly, Elba was seen in a more relaxed attire – a green parka and sweatshirt – a departure from Luther’s signature tweed overcoat and tie. A poignant moment captured during filming showed Elba comforting Chalotra’s character, who was dressed in a vibrant orange coat and jeans. Filming commenced in London earlier this year, and the film is currently slated for release on Netflix in early 2027.

The production team is keeping details surrounding the plot tightly under wraps, but the combination of familiar characters, new additions, and the unexpected setting promises a compelling and suspenseful addition to the Luther saga. The choice of Southwold as a filming location adds an intriguing layer to the story, suggesting a potential exploration of how darkness can infiltrate even the most idyllic of environments





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