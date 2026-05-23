Luxembourg Royal Brothers Steal the Show with Their Adorable Striped Shirts at Departure Celebration

Wealthy Prince Charles and Prince Francois of Luxembourg stole the show this week when they made a joint appearance to mark the 'Joyful Departure' from their family home. The children wore matching striped shirts and enjoyed the celebration. Despite being the grandchildren of King Henri and Maria Teresa, the young prince even played drums and seriously enjoyed every moment of the festivities.

Prince Charles and Prince Francois of Luxembourg stole the show this week when they made a joint appearance to mark the 'Joyful Departure' from their family home.

The royal couple and their children had been residing in the residence for the past six years, but following Charles' accession to the throne, they will be moving to Berg Castle. In preparation for their departure, they hosted a party in the grounds of the residence for the citizens of the town of Fischbach, where a statue of the royal couple was unveiled nearby.

At the event, the children of Guillaume and Stephanie stole the show, wearing matching striped shirts and enjoying the festivities. Little Francois even played drums and attempted to plant a Luxembourg flag in stony paths. The royal brothers, dressed in matching striped shirts, adorable





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Luxembourg Prince Charles Prince Francois Striped Shirts Drum Luxembourg Flag

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