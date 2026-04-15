Luxury Anti-Aging Laser Now Payable with Pre-Tax Health Funds in the US

Americans can now use HSA and FSA funds to purchase the $6,000 Lyma Laser Pro, a celebrity-loved anti-aging device, marking a significant shift in how beauty treatments are accessed and perceived.

A significant shift in the beauty industry is enabling Americans to utilize pre-tax health savings accounts for luxury anti-aging treatments, making a $6,000 laser device favored by celebrities more accessible. The high-end Lyma Laser Pro , known for its celebrity clientele including Sabrina Carpenter, has now been deemed eligible for purchase through Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) for qualifying individuals.

Traditionally, these accounts were reserved for essential medical expenses such as prescriptions, doctor consultations, and necessary medical procedures, not for high-end skincare gadgets often found gracing the bedside tables of the affluent. The Lyma Laser Pro, which Carpenter has proudly displayed on her Instagram, utilizes infrared light technology with the promise of diminishing wrinkles, reducing pigmentation, and improving the appearance of scarring. For those who do not have access to HSA or FSA funds, Lyma is offering a compelling alternative: a 0 percent financing option that allows customers to spread the cost over two years, with monthly payments of $500. This strategic move coincides with Lyma's intensified focus on the United States market, which has rapidly become its largest, now accounting for over 70 percent of its global sales. The brand is set to expand its retail presence, with the Lyma Laser Pro soon to be available at Bloomingdale's. Furthermore, Lyma has launched a dedicated US website, signaling a strong commitment to American consumers. Lucy Goff, the founder and CEO of Lyma, attributed the US market's exceptional performance to a combination of celebrity endorsements and distinct cultural attitudes towards beauty and wellness. She revealed that the Laser Pro experienced an extraordinarily long waitlist due to an unprecedented surge in demand. Goff expressed her enthusiasm, stating that the US has not only embraced Lyma but has truly made the brand its own, and that this is merely the inception of their ambitious plans for the American market. Lyma observes that American consumers tend to view investments in personal wellness as aspirational, a stark contrast to the perception in the UK, where such spending is often considered frivolous. Goff further elaborated, suggesting that the American consumer's mindset is a key factor in the country's success for Lyma, emphasizing that investing in oneself is actively celebrated. The Lyma Laser Pro has garnered attention from an impressive roster of A-list celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Miranda Kerr, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Kate Beckinsale. Notably, Grammy Award-winning artist Sabrina Carpenter shared a photograph on Instagram featuring the Lyma Laser Pro prominently placed on her nightstand. Renowned makeup artist Bobbi Brown has also voiced her appreciation for devices like the Lyma Laser, contrasting them with surgical interventions. Brown acknowledged the efficacy of plastic surgery but pointed out that drastic alterations to size and shape are not universally suitable or aesthetically pleasing for everyone. She shared her observations of individuals whose cosmetic procedures have resulted in an unnatural appearance, highlighting that procedures like cheek implants can sometimes look incongruous. Brown stated, I take care of my skin with devices like the Lyma Laser. Prominent figures within the health and wellness community, such as the 'biohacker' Dave Asprey, have also lent their support to Lyma's innovative product. Asprey enthusiastically endorsed the device, proclaiming, If you’re serious about changing how your skin looks and feels, this is the future. Experts around the world trust and use this. I use this. Lyma's Laser Pro is an FDA-cleared, cordless, cold device designed for at-home use. It employs infrared technology to effectively address wrinkles, sagging skin, pigmentation, and scars. What distinguishes the Lyma Laser from conventional lasers is its non-invasive approach; rather than 'wounding' the skin to stimulate collagen production, it operates without causing any stinging or discomfort. The treatment requires consistent daily application for a period of three months, with the brand asserting that the resulting improvements justify the commitment. The Laser Pro achieved FDA clearance in February 2025, following an extensive 18-month period of application. Prior to this, a smaller, less expensive at-home laser, priced at $2,695, was launched in 2020. In 2023, Lyma expanded its offerings with a skincare line, which includes a starter set comprising a 50ml serum and a 50ml cream, both presented in the brand's signature gold packaging, for $655. Refills for this skincare range are available for $590





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Lyma Laser Pro HSA/FSA Anti-Aging Luxury Beauty Celebrity Endorsements

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