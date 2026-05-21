Luxury Fashion's Recent Moves: Cruise Show at Frick Art Gallery, Dior in Hollywood, Gucci in New York, and Keith Haring Trunks Inspire a Season

Numerous luxury fashion brands have recently ventured into different markets, events, and showplaces, reflecting their understanding of market demand and adaptability. Cruise, Dior, Gucci, and Keith Haring are mentioned in the article as examples.

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway attended the Nicolas Ghesquière collaboration for Cruise show New York. Despite temporary heatwaves, fans queued to catch a glimpse of the façade depicting Louis Vuitton's trunks.

Dior showcased in Hollywood, Gucci's 'Takeover New York' event, and Cruise's show at Frick art gallery highlighted luxury fashion's recent moves. A Keith Haring trunk with the artist's signature graffiti, created in the 1980s, served as inspiration for the 'rebellious spirit of New York' Cruise show, which featured a mix of street-style and posh luxury.

Zendaya wore a gold mini-dress, showcasing the collection, while LVMH's Creative Director, Ghesquière, strived to represent both New York's Downtown and Upper East Side's culture through the collection





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Cruise Show Frick Art Gallery Dior In Hollywood Keith Haring Trunks Graffiti Artist Battered Batwing Leather Jackets Yellow Silk Boxer Shorts

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