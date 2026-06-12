Luxury Shisha Bar Relinquishes Parrot Kept in Glass Box

A luxury shisha bar has agreed to relinquish a parrot it was keeping following complaints from animal rights activists that the bird was being kept in a glass box. The venue faced backlash after videos online appeared to show a live parrot housed in a glass box.

A luxury shisha bar has agreed to relinquish a parrot it was keeping following complaints from animal rights activists that the bird was being kept in a glass box .

Gardens, a self-described 'luxury dining and shisha experience' near Manchester city centre, became the subject of a massive internet backlash after videos shared online appeared to show a live parrot housed in a glass box in the restaurant. The clips shared by Gardens, which opened only one week ago, were met with hundreds of comments condemning its decision to cage the animal in such a manner, with animal welfare advocates claiming it was 'completely inappropriate.

' An earlier video posted in the lead-up to the restaurant's opening showed the blue-and-yellow macaw, named Rio, in a portable cage, before two later clips posted on Instagram showed him kept in a glass box. Among the first to raise alarm bells over Rio's enclosure was vegan food blogger Paul Jennings, who contacted not-for-profit campaign group Protect the Wild.

The group, based in London, then launched a petition urging the venue to 'Free Rio' - which more than 10,000 people signed. Now, Gardens said it has 'heard the concerns of the people of Manchester' and agreed to hand Rio over for free to Protect the Wild so he can be rehomed in a sanctuary or large aviary.

A member of the restaurant's management team said the parrot, which they alleged cost £3,500 to buy, was selected by the co-owner's daughter and business partner's son. A shisha bar has agreed to relinquish a parrot it was keeping following complaints from animal rights' activists that the bird was being kept in a glass box. Gardens, a venue near Manchester city centre, faced backlash after videos online appeared to show a live parrot housed in a glass box.

They said it was felt the animal complemented the 'natural environment' created through the venue's interiors, and that £5,000 was spent on the glass tank fitted with a filtration and ventilation system. He insisted the parrot's welfare was a 'priority' for the restaurant, and that it was fed each morning and by the venue's chefs.

He also claimed the RSPCA visited the venue but no concerns were raised surrounding the bird's wellbeing, alleging the charity said it was 'cared for better than 99 per cent of parrots in the UK.

' The RSPCA confirmed they visited the premises following complaints, however, said they could not comment on the specifics of Rio's case. The member of Gardens's management added he believed the restaurant 'adhered to standards' but admitted they now understood the opinion that macaws belong in the wild rather than kept as pets. He said the team now believes letting Rio go would be 'beneficial' for all concerned.

Charlotte Smith, from Protect the Wild, said Gardens did 'the right thing' in surrendering the animal and praised those that signed the organisation's petition. She said: 'Today, Rio will be surrendered, and we could not be more relieved. We want to acknowledge The Gardens lounge for engaging with us and making the decision to surrender Rio. Gardens said Rio complemented the 'natural environment' created through by its interiors.

A member of the resturant's team said they now believe letting Rio go is 'beneficial' for all concerned.

'We know it was not easy, and we respect that ultimately, they chose Rio's welfare above all else. That matters, they did the right thing and it should be recognised.

'To every single person who signed, shared, and spoke up, Thank you, you did this! 10,000 people in under 24 hours showed Manchester that the public will not stay silent when animals need help





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