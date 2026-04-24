Lydia Millen Buys 200-Year-Old Fisherman's Cottage in Norfolk for Holiday Home

Lifestyle star Lydia Millen has purchased a picturesque 200-year-old fisherman's cottage in Norfolk, planning a full renovation to create her dream holiday home. The property features a charming wood burner and a kitchen sink with a view, both key factors in her decision.

Lydia Millen , the British lifestyle star known for her chic and rustic aesthetic, has expanded her property portfolio with the purchase of a charming 200-year-old fisherman's cottage in Norfolk .

The 37-year-old revealed her exciting new acquisition and detailed renovation plans in a YouTube video, sharing the journey with her devoted followers. She and her partner, Ali Gordon, have received the keys to the three-bedroom property and are eager to transform it into their dream holiday home. A key feature that drew them to the cottage was the original wood burner in the kitchen, which they intend to preserve amidst a complete overhaul of the space.

Lydia expressed her delight at finding a sink positioned perfectly in front of a window, a detail that significantly influenced their decision to purchase the home. The renovation plans are extensive, encompassing a complete kitchen remodel with the potential addition of a pantry unit or a bar, rewiring throughout the house, and the installation of new heating systems. Lydia envisions a warmer, more plastered feel for the interior, while retaining the cottage's inherent character.

The bathrooms are also slated for reorganization to maximize space and align with their desired rustic aesthetic. They are even considering adding a wood burner to one of the bedrooms. The property boasts two guest bedrooms and a master bedroom, alongside the two bathrooms. Lydia shared her gratitude and excitement on Instagram, reflecting on her journey from facing doubts to achieving this milestone.

She expressed a deep appreciation for the opportunity to bring her vision for the kitchen to life, including the long-desired Aga cooker. Lydia Millen has cultivated a substantial following of four million on social media, largely through showcasing her idyllic lifestyle at her £2 million Cotswolds home. Her success has led to collaborations with prominent brands such as Intimissi, Sky TV, Creed Fragrances, and Land Rover. In 2023, she published 'Evergreen,' a guide focused on personal strength and contentment.

Her business ventures have proven highly profitable, with her business account currently holding £1.7 million. This latest property acquisition underscores her continued success and commitment to creating beautiful, inspiring spaces. The cottage represents not just a holiday home, but a tangible symbol of her achievements and a new chapter in her lifestyle brand





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Lydia Millen Norfolk Fisherman's Cottage Renovation Holiday Home

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