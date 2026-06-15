LYMA Launches ID² Daily Gut Health Powder

LYMA, the wellness and technology brand behind the popular LYMA Laser, has officially launched ID², a new daily gut health powder designed to support the microbiome through a science-backed, all-in-one formula. The powder combines prebiotic fibers, probiotics, omega-3s, vitamins, and minerals to simplify your supplement routine and support gut health from multiple angles.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Gut health continues to be one of the biggest wellness priorities for consumers, and now one brand known for its innovative approach to health and beauty is expanding into the category.

LYMA, the company behind the cult-favorite LYMA Laser, has officially launched ID², a new daily gut health powder designed to support the microbiome through a science-backed, all-in-one formula! LYMA ID² ID² is LYMA's new gut health powder formulated with prebiotic fibers, probiotics, omega-3s, vitamins, and minerals. Designed to support microbiome health, the science-backed formula brings multiple wellness essentials together in one daily scoop. Developed by the brand behind the popular LYMA Laser, it's designed to simplify your supplement routine.

$135 (was $175) ShopWhile many wellness enthusiasts have become accustomed to taking multiple supplements throughout the day, ID² was created with a different goal in mind: simplifying a daily routine without compromising on quality. The formula combines prebiotic fibers, probiotics, omega-3s, vitamins, and minerals into a single product designed to support gut health from multiple angles.

Designed to simplify your wellness routine, ID² combines multiple gut health essentials into one science-backed daily scoop The launch comes at a time when more people are learning about the important role the gut microbiome plays in overall wellbeing. Rather than focusing solely on digestion, researchers continue to explore connections between gut health, immune function, nutrient absorption, and overall wellness.

As a result, many people are looking beyond single-ingredient supplements and seeking more comprehensive solutions. That's where ID² stands out. According to LYMA, the formula was developed around four key pillars of gut health support: prebiotic fibers, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and highly bioavailable vitamins and minerals. Together, these ingredients are designed to work in harmony to support beneficial gut bacteria and create a diverse microbiome.

Unlike products that rely on a single source of fiber, ID² includes a combination of ingredients designed to feed beneficial bacteria throughout different areas of the digestive system. ID² also contains probiotics, which introduce beneficial microorganisms into the gut. By pairing probiotics with prebiotic fibers, the formula takes a more comprehensive approach than products that focus on only one component of gut health.

The addition of vegan omega-3s further differentiates the product, as omega-3 fatty acids are increasingly recognized for their role in supporting overall wellness. Beyond its gut-focused ingredients, the formula also includes vitamins and minerals selected for their bioavailability. This means the nutrients are designed to be more easily absorbed and utilized by the body.

LYMA is a wellness and technology brand best known for its cult-favorite LYMA Laser, bringing a science-backed approach to both beauty and wellbeing For existing LYMA customers, the launch represents a natural extension of the brand's science-first philosophy. The company gained a devoted following through the LYMA Laser, a device that has become popular among beauty enthusiasts looking for advanced at-home skincare technology.

Another notable benefit for U.S. shoppers is LYMA's recent rollout of HSA and FSA payment eligibility, which may allow eligible customers to use pre-tax healthcare funds toward qualifying purchases! The added flexibility could make it easier for wellness-focused consumers to incorporate products like ID² into their routines. As interest in gut health continues to grow, ID² arrives at a time when many consumers are reevaluating their supplement regimens and looking for ways to streamline their daily habits.

By bringing together multiple wellness essentials in one formula, LYMA's newest launch offers a convenient option for those seeking a more comprehensive approach to microbiome support. Whether you're already familiar with the brand through its popular laser technology or simply looking to prioritize gut health, ID² is one of the latest launches worth keeping on your radar





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gut Health Microbiome Supplements Simplifying Supplement Routine Science-Backed Formula Prebiotic Fibers Probiotics Omega-3S Vitamins Minerals Bioavailability HSA And FSA Payment Eligibility Comprehensive Approach To Microbiome Support

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