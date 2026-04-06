Lyme Regis Council to Refund Businesses After Years of Overcharging for Pavement Licenses

Lyme Regis Town Council is being forced to refund restaurants and businesses tens of thousands of pounds after overcharging them for pavement licenses for 14 years. The council wrongly assumed it owned the pavements on Marine Parade, leading to excessive fees. The error has come to light after Dorset Council’s intervention, revealing that Marine Parade is a public highway, thus subject to national regulations.

Lyme Regis Town Council faces a significant financial reckoning after overcharging restaurants and businesses along Marine Parade for pavement licenses for 14 years. The council wrongly believed it owned the pavements, leading to the imposition of exorbitant fees, far exceeding the national cap. Businesses were charged up to £4,500 annually, with rates as high as £600 per table. Despite repeated complaints from affected businesses, the council initially dismissed their concerns.

Dorset Council has since intervened, admitting that Marine Parade is a public highway and subject to the national regulations for pavement licenses. The council is now obligated to refund the overcharged amounts, with the payments coming from the council's reserve funds. This has exposed a fundamental misunderstanding of the legal framework governing public spaces, prompting a review of the council's practices. The council has acknowledged the error and is in the process of rectifying it. The town clerk, John Wright, admitted to an embarrassing error made in good faith, emphasizing the council's commitment to resolving the situation promptly.\The situation has particularly impacted businesses like Largigi Cafe, whose owner, Larry Gibbons, is still awaiting a refund exceeding £50,000. Gibbons, who opened his cafe in 2009, was charged significantly for his seven outside tables and 30 chairs. He expressed his delight that other businesses received refunds, but also voiced concerns about the complexity of his claim, which requires him to provide bank statements dating back 15 years. The delay in his refund has been frustrating, especially given the financial pressures the hospitality industry already faces. He highlighted the fact that other councils adhere to the law, emphasizing that Lyme Regis Town Council acted as if they were not subject to the national regulations. The council justified their actions based on their claimed ownership of Marine Parade, a claim that was later found to be invalid. Mr. Gibbons said that the council has made him jump through hoops, asking for bank statements over a 15-year period. The financial strain on hospitality businesses has been exacerbated by rising costs, including National Insurance, minimum wage, energy, and food bills. The council's actions further burdened businesses during a challenging economic climate. He also pointed out that Marine Parade is publicly accessible, listed as a highway in the National Street Gazetteer, and subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order, providing undeniable evidence that it is a public space.\The council’s error came to light recently after a meeting with Dorset Council. The refunds will be paid from the council's reserves. The council's spokesman explained that they are handling Largigi's claim separately due to its complexity. Lyme Regis Town Council has apologized to the affected proprietors and acknowledged that Marine Parade is a highway. The council's spokesperson stated that the 2011 agreement between the predecessors of Dorset Council and Lyme Regis Town Council allowed the latter to charge a commercial rate for outside seating. This agreement was meant to support the upkeep of Marine Parade. The council's action has been criticized, as the charges came at a time when the hospitality trade was on its knees. The council's error underscores the importance of adhering to legal frameworks and the need for clear understanding of the jurisdiction over public spaces. This case serves as a lesson for local authorities, urging them to prioritize transparency and accountability in their financial practices, especially concerning business-related charges. The council has expressed its commitment to addressing the issue and ensuring that businesses are compensated appropriately for the overcharges





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Lyme Regis Council Overcharging Pavement Licenses Refunds Marine Parade

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