Lyme Regis Council to Refund Restaurants After Overcharging for Pavement Licenses

Lyme Regis Town Council is set to refund restaurants thousands of pounds after incorrectly charging them for pavement licenses for 14 years, exceeding national regulations. The council miscalculated its ownership of the pavements, leading to excessive fees. While some refunds have been processed, one business owner faces delays and a complex claims process.

Lyme Regis Town Council has been ordered to reimburse restaurants tens of thousands of pounds after a 14-year overcharging blunder related to pavement licenses . Businesses operating along Marine Parade in Lyme Regis , Dorset, were wrongly billed up to £4,500 annually for the right to place tables and chairs on the pavement.

The council mistakenly believed it owned the pavements, leading them to disregard the national cap on pavement licenses, which limits new licenses to £500 and renewals to £350. Restaurants endured exorbitant charges, paying around £600 per table for several years despite repeated complaints. Dorset Council has since acknowledged Marine Parade as a public highway, thus subject to the national regulations, and admitted that the changes are payable to Dorset Council instead of the town council. The Town Clerk, John Wright, acknowledged the error was made in good faith and that the refunds would be paid from the council's reserves. The affected restaurants have been waiting for their refunds and the council has started to process the repayment of what they owe.\Larry Gibbons, owner of Largigi Cafe, expressed his delight at others receiving refunds but has yet to receive his refund of over £50,000, and is having to 'jump through hoops' by providing bank statements from 15 years prior. Gibbons, 72, emphasized his frustration, highlighting the financial burden the excessive charges placed on businesses. He pointed out the hospitality trade was already struggling amidst rising costs of National Insurance, minimum wage, energy, and food. Mr. Gibbons highlighted that other councils, including Westminster City Council, adhered to the law, but Lyme Regis council seemed to believe they were exempt, justifying their actions by claiming ownership of Marine Parade. This claim, however, was refuted based on evidence proving Marine Parade is a public space. Evidence includes public accessibility, its listing as a highway in the National Street Gazetteer, and its being subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order. Mr. Wright reiterated the council's good faith, acknowledging the error and promising to rectify the situation promptly. The council stated they were remedying the situation in as short amount of time as possible and that the refunds would be paid out. \Mr. Wright explained that the council holds a reserve of £1 million for unplanned expenditure. He also noted that the council is dealing with Largigi's claim separately as it's 'complex.' A spokesman apologized to the affected proprietors and clarified that the council had acted in good faith but that Marine Parade is a highway. This determination follows research by Dorset Council in late 2025. This position was informed by an agreement entered into by Dorset Council's predecessors, West Dorset District Council, Dorset County Council, and Lyme Regis Town Council in 2011, which the town council relied on. The purpose of the 2011 agreement was to formalize arrangements for the management of Marine Parade, and the town council has acted in accordance with that agreement since. This agreement allowed Lyme Regis Town Council to charge a commercial rate for outside seating, which helped maintain and upkeep the Marine Parade





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Lyme Regis Pavement Licenses Overcharging Council Refunds Business Regulation

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Lyme Regis Council to Refund Businesses After Years of Overcharging for Pavement LicensesLyme Regis Town Council is being forced to refund restaurants and businesses tens of thousands of pounds after overcharging them for pavement licenses for 14 years. The council wrongly assumed it owned the pavements on Marine Parade, leading to excessive fees. The error has come to light after Dorset Council’s intervention, revealing that Marine Parade is a public highway, thus subject to national regulations.

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