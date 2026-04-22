Lyme Regis Residents Outraged by 'Grotesque Vandalism' of 20mph Speed Limit Signs

Residents of Lyme Regis, Dorset, have voiced strong opposition to the way new 20mph speed limit signs have been implemented, describing the painted road markings as visually damaging and unnecessary. The council has acknowledged concerns and is reviewing the signage.

Residents of Lyme Regis , Dorset, are expressing significant frustration and anger over the implementation of a new 20mph speed limit scheme. The core of the issue lies not with the speed limit itself, but with the method of its enforcement – the extensive painting of large, round 20mph signs directly onto the roads.

Locals describe the markings as 'grotesque vandalism' and 'dreadful eyesores' that are severely impacting the aesthetic appeal of their picturesque seaside town, which is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Complaints center around the sheer number of signs, with some roads featuring multiple markings in close proximity, and their placement in areas where they are deemed unnecessary, such as quiet riverside lanes and dead-end streets.

The controversy has sparked a heated debate, with residents questioning the Dorset Council’s judgment and lack of consideration for the town’s visual environment. Many argue that the signs are disproportionate to the need, particularly in areas with already low traffic volume. Concerns have been raised about the impact on tourism, as the markings detract from the town’s natural beauty.

Social media is filled with calls for the signs to be removed or repainted, with some residents even suggesting the council has broken laws protecting the area’s outstanding beauty. While most acknowledge the importance of road safety and support the lower speed limit in principle, the overwhelming consensus is that the current signage is excessive and visually damaging. The situation has been described as 'crass stupidity' and an 'embarrassing mistake'.

Responding to the outcry, a Green Party councillor for Lyme Regis, Belinda Bawden, acknowledged the residents’ concerns and stated that the signs on Windsor Terrace were an 'embarrassing mistake' and will be removed. She highlighted that the 20mph speed limit was a long-standing request from residents and was supported by a public consultation, albeit with a narrow majority.

Dorset Council has also issued a statement, acknowledging the concerns and promising to review the remaining signage to ensure it is 'proportionate and appropriate' while still meeting safety and legal requirements. The incident highlights a broader trend in the UK, where 20mph speed limits are becoming increasingly common – currently covering over a sixth of British roads.

However, the Lyme Regis case serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of careful planning and sensitivity to local environments when implementing such schemes. The council is now working to rectify the situation and address the concerns of its residents, aiming to balance road safety with the preservation of the town’s unique character





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Lyme Regis 20Mph Speed Limit Dorset Council Road Signage Vandalism

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