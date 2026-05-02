M*A*S*H Actress and Boxing Referee Gwen Farrell Dies at 94

Gwen Farrell, known for her role on M*A*S*H and her pioneering career as a boxing referee, has passed away at the age of 94. Her family has launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Gwen Farrell , a versatile actress and pioneering boxing referee, passed away on Thursday, April 30th, in Los Angeles at the age of 94. Her son, Keith Farrell, confirmed the news to TMZ, though the cause of death remains undisclosed.

Farrell is best remembered for her recurring role as a nurse on the iconic war comedy-drama series M*A*S*H, appearing in 26 episodes beginning in 1972. Beyond M*A*S*H, she graced the screen in films like Coffy (1973), Earthquake (1974), and Billy Jack Goes To Washington (1977).

However, Farrell’s life extended far beyond her acting career. In the 1980s, she embarked on a remarkable second act, becoming a boxing referee in California. Her family shared that she approached this role with 'confidence, fairness, and unwavering composure,' earning the respect of the boxing community and breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

She spoke about her determination to pursue her dreams in a 2009 interview with the Los Angeles Times, stating, 'I think in boxing they realized, to use the terminology, I was a fighter. I wanted to pursue my dream - and that's what I did.

' Farrell’s journey was described by her family as 'anything but ordinary,' highlighting her strength and resilience. She was also the daughter of Lovie Yancey, the founder of the American restaurant chain Fatburger. A GoFundMe page has been established by her family to help cover the costs of her funeral and memorial expenses, aiming to raise $13,000.

The family’s heartfelt tribute emphasized Farrell’s dedication to her loved ones, describing her as a grandmother, a guiding light, and a source of unwavering love and wisdom. They acknowledged the 'deep void' her passing leaves, while expressing gratitude for the life she lived and the legacy she created. Farrell’s early career included uncredited roles in films like Black Gunn (1972) and Soylent Green (1973).

She was also recognizable as one of the nurses featured in the opening credits of M*A*S*H, which ran for 11 seasons and starred Alan Alda, Wayne Rogers, Loretta Swit, and many others. Her story is a testament to a life lived with passion, courage, and a commitment to pursuing one’s dreams, both on and off screen





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