M.I.A. Fired from Kid Cudi's Tour After Controversial Political Rant

British singer M.I.A. has been removed from Kid Cudi's Rebel Ragers Tour following a divisive performance where she made offensive remarks and defended her political views. Kid Cudi cited fan complaints as the reason for her dismissal, while M.I.A. defended her stance on social media, invoking her history of advocating for immigrant rights.

British singer M.I. A., whose real name is Mathangi Arulpragasam, has been removed from Kid Cudi 's Rebel Ragers Tour in the U.S. after delivering a controversial rant during a recent concert.

The incident occurred on May 2 in Dallas, where M.I. A. made a series of remarks that sparked backlash from both the audience and Kid Cudi's fanbase. During her performance, she claimed she had been 'cancelled' for expressing her political views, stating, 'I never thought I would be cancelled for being a brown Republican voter.

' She also refused to play her song Illegal, explaining that its lyrics—written from the perspective of a refugee fleeing violence—could apply to some audience members. M.I. A., who was born in London and raised partly in Sri Lanka as the child of Tamil refugees, added that half of her team was absent due to visa issues, emphasizing her own struggles with immigration and identity.

Videos of the performance show her being booed by the crowd as she defended her stance, urging listeners not to believe online criticism and asserting that politics should not divide people. Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, later announced on Instagram that M.I. A. had been fired from the tour.

He explained that he had explicitly instructed his management to prevent offensive remarks at his shows, but after receiving numerous complaints from fans, he decided to terminate her involvement. In his statement, Kid Cudi expressed disappointment, saying, 'I won't have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upset my fanbase.

' M.I. A. has a history of provocative political commentary, often addressing themes of war, immigration, and religion in her music and public statements. While she was previously critical of former U.S. President Donald Trump, her views shifted during the Covid pandemic, and she began endorsing figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Trump.

In a 2024 social media post, she wrote, 'Trump is going to ride America through the most challenging 4 years coming pulling out weed, and RFK will inherit America when God is ready to replant and rebuild it righteously.

' Hours after her firing, M.I. A. took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend her actions, writing in all caps that her song Illegal, from her 2010 album MAYA, was a statement against unjust laws. She accused critics of gaslighting her words and emphasized her long-standing advocacy for immigrant rights, referencing her earlier hits like Borders and Paper Planes.

She also invoked religious imagery, comparing herself to Jesus as an immigrant and rebel, and condemned what she called 'virtue-signaling' in modern discourse. M.I. A. rose to fame in 2008 with the release of Paper Planes, a song that became an anthem for immigrant struggles. Her career has been marked by controversy, from her Super Bowl performance to her criticism of governments and media.

Despite the backlash, she remains unapologetic, asserting that her fight for justice is rooted in her personal experiences and beliefs





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M.I.A. Kid Cudi Rebel Ragers Tour Political Rant Immigration

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