M&S launches Club de Padel kidswear range as padel fever sweeps UK

Club de Padel, founded by David Blake and Lucy Noone-Blake, has partnered with Marks & Spencer to launch an exclusive kidswear collection. The range is available in over 50 stores and online, marking a milestone for the Manchester-based padel club and reflecting the sport's growing popularity in the UK.

Four years ago, David Blake and Lucy Noone-Blake were on a family holiday in Spain when they first encountered padel. At that time, the racket sport, a hybrid of tennis and squash, was virtually unknown in the UK.

They fell in love with the game during their lessons in Barcelona, and upon returning to their home in Manchester, they dreamed of bringing padel to their city. In 2023, alongside friends Matt McKinlay and James Wigglesworth, they launched Club de Padel in Manchester city centre. The courts were quickly packed with curious newcomers, and the sport has since skyrocketed in popularity across the country. Manchester now boasts more padel clubs than any other UK city.

The founders' entrepreneurial spirit and the brand's cool aesthetic caught the attention of Marks & Spencer, leading to an exclusive collaboration on a kidswear range. This collection, now available in over 50 M&S stores and online, features 13 products for ages 6-16, including sweatshirts, pleat skirts, athletic tees, and accessories. Lucy Noone-Blake, who had previously made kidswear for friends and family, expressed her pride: seeing the designs in M&S was surreal.

She recalled an emotional moment watching a boy enthusiastically pick out items for his mother to buy. The range blends modern sports style with Club de Padel's signature look, incorporating stripe accents and technical detailing at affordable prices. David Blake emphasized that despite being a small family business, the M&S partnership feels like mainstream acceptance of padel's growth. The club has hosted over 20,000 matches in its first year and aims to make the sport accessible to all.

They expanded to Sheffield in 2025, with more locations planned. The founders believe padel offers a healthy social alternative for young people who seek activities beyond eating and drinking. The collaboration has not only elevated their brand but also highlighted the potential of British startups in the sports industry. Charlotte Davies, M&S Interim Kidswear Director, praised the partnership, noting the entrepreneurial spirit behind the effortlessly cool collection





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Padel M&S Kidswear Manchester Sportswear Collaboration

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