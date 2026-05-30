M&S launches durable wicker picnic hamper with fold‑away handles

M&S introduces a sturdy, four‑compartment wicker hamper featuring flap‑closed side pockets, a central wine holder, cotton lining and foldable handles, priced at £40 for summer picnics.

M&S has unveiled a new wicker picnic hamper that promises to become the go‑to carrier for summer outings, weekend park trips and bank‑holiday feasts. Designed with durability and practicality in mind, the basket is woven from sturdy wicker that can withstand the rigours of transport while keeping its elegant appearance.

The hamper is divided into four distinct sections: two side compartments equipped with flap closures to shield food from insects and a soft cotton lining that prevents items from slipping through the weave, and a central open area that houses two square wine holders as well as two smaller pockets for bottles or other accessories. The layout is flexible enough for users to arrange dry snacks in one compartment, wet dips in another, or separate sweet treats from savoury bites, depending on personal preference.

The central zone is especially handy for items that protrude, such as wine bottles, ensuring they do not encroach on the side sections. The most notable feature of the M&S hamper is its pair of foldable handles. When unfolded, the handles provide a comfortable grip for carrying the basket from the shop to the picnic site; when folded, they tuck neatly against the sides, allowing the hamper to collapse into a more compact shape for easy storage at home.

The basket's design also includes a robust cotton liner that catches any spillage, making clean‑up a simple wipe‑down rather than a chore. Priced at £40, the hamper offers a blend of style and functionality that rivals higher‑priced alternatives, positioning it as a cost‑effective investment for the upcoming summer season and beyond. Beyond its practical attributes, the M&S picnic hamper reflects a thoughtful response to consumer feedback about the inconvenience of traditional paper bags and flimsy carriers.

By providing a reusable, aesthetically pleasing container, M&S aims to encourage sustainable picnicking while enhancing the overall experience of outdoor dining. The product is now available through the retailer's online platform and selected brick‑and‑mortar stores, where shoppers can see the craftsmanship up close.

With its combination of sturdy wicker construction, clever compartmentalisation, fold‑away handles and easy‑maintenance design, the hamper is positioned to become a staple for families, couples and solo adventurers seeking a reliable solution for transporting snacks, dips, cheeses, and wine on sunny days





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M&S Picnic Hamper Wicker Basket Summer Outdoor Dining Foldable Handles

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