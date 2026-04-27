M4 Motorway Closed After 20 Tonnes of Prosecco Spills Following Lorry Crash

The M4 motorway was shut down for over seven hours after a collision between two lorries resulted in 20 tonnes of Lovelli prosecco spilling onto the carriageway. One driver is under investigation for dangerous driving, with mobile phone use suspected. Only minor injuries were reported.

A significant disruption unfolded on the M4 motorway between junctions 13 and 14 earlier today, resulting in a closure lasting over seven hours. The incident stemmed from a collision involving two Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs).

One lorry, transporting a substantial 20 tonnes of Lovelli prosecco, collided with another HGV, causing the latter’s shipping container to become detached. The impact resulted in a widespread scattering of prosecco boxes across the carriageway, creating a hazardous environment due to the extensive debris and shattered glass. Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing team reported the incident via social media, highlighting the scale of the spillage and the complexity of the recovery operation.

The investigation currently focuses on the driver of one of the HGVs, who is being investigated for dangerous driving. Preliminary evidence suggests potential mobile phone use while operating the vehicle, a practice that carries severe risks. Despite the magnitude of the collision and the extensive damage, authorities confirmed that only one individual sustained minor injuries – a remarkably fortunate outcome given the circumstances.

The incident was first reported to National Highways at 7:37 am, initiating a coordinated response to manage the disruption and ensure the safety of motorists. The recovery process proved to be lengthy and intricate, involving the partial lifting of one lorry and the complete removal of the dislodged container from the other. The extensive cleanup of the prosecco and glass fragments further contributed to the prolonged closure.

Diversion routes were promptly established to mitigate the impact on traffic flow, but significant delays were unavoidable. The police wryly commented on the situation, noting it was 'not quite the roadside refreshment anyone had in mind'. The motorway fully reopened to traffic at approximately 2:20 pm, following the completion of the vehicle recovery and debris clearance. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted driving, particularly the use of mobile phones behind the wheel.

The Thames Valley Police Roads Policing team emphasized this point in their Facebook post, stating that such actions not only risk penalty points but, more importantly, endanger lives. The sheer volume of prosecco involved – 20 tonnes – created a unique and challenging situation for emergency services and recovery teams. The cleanup required specialized equipment and a considerable amount of time to ensure the road surface was safe for travel.

The incident also prompted discussions about the safety protocols for transporting large quantities of liquids on motorways and the potential for similar incidents in the future. The quick response of National Highways and the Thames Valley Police was crucial in minimizing the disruption and ensuring the swift restoration of normal traffic flow.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details regarding the cause of the collision and the potential charges against the driver under investigation are expected to be released in due course. The incident has garnered significant media attention, highlighting the unusual nature of the spillage and the potential consequences of reckless driving





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M4 Prosecco Lorry Crash Motorway Closure Dangerous Driving Traffic Disruption

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