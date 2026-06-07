M55 Motorway Closed Indefinitely in Lancashire Due to Police-Led Safety Incident

The M55 in Lancashire is closed both ways between J3 and J4 following a police-led incident involving a concern for safety, causing major congestion and prompting authorities to advise drivers to use alternative routes.

The M55 motorway in Lancashire has been closed in both directions this afternoon, June 7, due to a police-led incident stemming from a concern for safety.

The closure is specifically between Junction 3 for Medlar with the A585 and Junction 4 for Blackpool with the A5230. National Highways and Lancashire Police have reported that the road was shut shortly before 2:30 pm, resulting in approximately two miles of traffic congestion in the surrounding area. Authorities have warned motorists that the closure is anticipated to last for an extended period, and drivers are strongly advised to seek alternative routes to avoid significant delays.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police provided a statement explaining the situation: We want to update you and let you know that M55 is currently closed at junction 4 due to a concern for safety. For Westbound traffic the closure is from junction 3. We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

In the meantime, we'd recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination. We will be working closely with our colleagues from the Highways Agency to release traffic trapped at the location. National Highways has also confirmed that their traffic officers are on scene assisting with the management of road closures and diversions.

For those traveling westbound, the recommended diversion route is to leave the M55 at Junction 3 and head south on the A585 Fleetwood Road for just under two miles. Updates will continue to be provided as the assessment progresses, and officials have expressed gratitude to the public for their patience while urging everyone to stay safe if they are out on the roads.

All traffic is currently being temporarily held, and slow-moving traffic is being reported on the M55 westbound stretch between J3 and J4, compounding the disruption





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M55 Closure Lancashire Traffic Police Incident Road Congestion Alternative Routes

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