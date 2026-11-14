M62 closed after stolen car crashes into police vehicles during chase, man arrested

A suspected stolen car crashed into police tactical unit vehicles on the M62 during a chase, closing the eastbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 27. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and a member of the public was taken to hospital with non-life-changing injuries.

A man has been arrested after a suspected stolen car crashed during a police chase, forcing part of the M62 to close. The crash involved police tactical unit cars and happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 26, near Cleckheaton, and junction 27, near Birstall, on Saturday.

National Highways said the M62 was closed eastbound between junction 26 and junction 27 due to a multi-vehicle collision. Drivers faced delays after the closure in West Yorkshire. A member of the public was taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-changing. Greater Manchester Police said it responded to reports of a vehicle theft on Wilson Avenue, Swinton, at about 10.30am.

Also read Car Flipped on M62 Following High-Speed Chase Between Leeds and West Yorkshire

Police Chase Leads To M62 Crash

The car was later spotted by the National Police Air Service on the M60 in Manchester. The vehicle was chased onto the M62, where it crashed with GMP tactical aid unit vehicles. A GMP spokesman said the driver failed to stop for officers, prompting a pursuit which continued onto the M62, with assistance from West Yorkshire Police.

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The spokesman said that between junctions 26 and 27 of the M62, the vehicle collided with GMP tactical aid unit vehicles, causing damage to the police vehicles. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and remains in custody, the force said. He is being questioned in custody. Players headed towards the FC Farsley and Berry Brow football match were among those caught up in the delays.

A statement said a number of Berry Brow's players and their manager appeared to have taken an unexpected detour and were stuck in standstill traffic on the M62. The incident came after Greater Manchester Police officers had responded to reports of the theft of a vehicle on Wilson Avenue, Swinton, at about 10.30am. The car was spotted by the National Police Air Service on the M60 and chased onto the M62, where it crashed with GMP tactical aid unit vehicles.

The stretch of motorway was closed after the crash between a police car and a vehicle driven by suspected car thieves. The closure affected the eastbound carriageway between junction 26, near Cleckheaton, and junction 27, near Birstall. National Highways said the M62 was closed eastbound between junction 26, near Cleckheaton, and junction 27, near Birstall, on Saturday due to a multi-vehicle collision. The incident involved police tactical unit cars.

Driver Remains In Custody After Pursuit

Greater Manchester Police said an 18-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The force said the driver failed to stop for officers, prompting a pursuit which continued onto the M62, with assistance from West Yorkshire Police. Between junctions 26 and 27 of the M62, the vehicle collided with GMP tactical aid unit vehicles, causing damage to the police vehicles.

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A member of the public was taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-changing. The car was spotted by the National Police Air Service on the M60 and chased onto the M62, where it crashed with GMP's vehicles. The M62 was closed eastbound between junction 26, near Cleckheaton, and junction 27, near Birstall, on Saturday.