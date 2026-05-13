M65 Seriously Closed in Both Directions Between Junction 8 and Junction 10 due to Traffic Crash

The National Highways spokesperson for the M65 has issued an announcement regarding a severe crash between Junctions 8 and 10 that has left the motorway closed in both directions. Emergency services take care of the incident with Lancashire Constabulary as the lead agency and traffic assistance from National Highways officers. The closure affects the road between Junctions 8 and 10 and leaves no serious reports of injuries regarding the incident, but the police must keep the road closed due to the number of vehicles involved. The event is expected to take a while.

The M65 is closed to traffic in both directions due to a severe crash on Wednesday, May 13. The motorway is cut off between Junction 8 and Junction 10, specifically in Burnley.

Emergency services are currently handling the incident, who first reported the closure after 8pm. A National Highways spokesperson has revealed that there were seven vehicles involved in the crash and stated that police wish to keep the road closed to ensure all individuals in and out of the vehicles are secured. Traffic officers of National Highways are assisting in managing the closures. The Lancashire Constabulary is leading the response, with ambulance and fire crews also present.

There have been no reports of serious injuries, but police must keep the road closed due to the number of vehicles and emergency personnel managing the situation. This news is accompanied by a report of an incident which has affected traffic on the M65 in Lancashire





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M65 Road Closed Traffic Crash Seven-Vehicle Crash Junction 8 Burnley National Highways

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