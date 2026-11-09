Mac Allister Liverpool Contract Talks Questioned by Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney says Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister deserves a new deal, citing his energy and passing as the Reds weigh his future.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is at the centre of a growing debate over his future at the club, with the Premier League side yet to open talks over a new contract. The Argentine midfielder has been a hugely influential figure for Liverpool this season, bringing energy, composure and quality to the heart of their midfield. Troy Deeney has now questioned why the club has not offered him a new deal.

The debate follows a period in which Mac Allister was far off the pace of his typical performances in the Premier League. That dip played a role in the poor season endured by the Reds, and it has made the question of his contract more pointed for supporters and observers.

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Liverpool Has Not Opened Mac Allister Contract Talks

Liverpool has yet to enter discussions over a new contract for Mac Allister, leaving the midfielder's future as an open topic. Talks about his future have begun to grow as a subject of interest, although the club has not yet sat down to negotiate.

Mac Allister has publicly spoken about his desire to engage in those talks. The Premier League side, however, appears unwilling to begin them, and the gap between the player's wishes and the club's stance is now at the centre of the discussion.

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Troy Deeney Questions Mac Allister Contract Situation

Troy Deeney has included Mac Allister in his assessment of Liverpool and has questioned why the midfielder has not yet been offered a new deal. He stated: 'How this guy has not got a new deal, I don't know.'

Deeney added that Mac Allister keeps coming up big, brings high energy, and is vitally important to the way Liverpool play. He also argued that when Mac Allister is fit, available and firing on all cylinders, it feels like Liverpool have a real chance in the title race.

Linking Mac Allister to a possible Liverpool title challenge is a significant claim. His form this season has nonetheless been excellent, and the underlying numbers give the argument about his influence some weight.

Mac Allister Statistics Support Liverpool Contract Debate

Mac Allister covered 96.4 kilometres, which places him in the 77th percentile for distance covered. The South American has also been top at progressing possession among his peers.

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His vision places him in the 90.5th percentile for line-breaking passes, with a total of 119 such passes. Defensively, he made 49 recoveries, putting him in the top 13.5 per cent of midfielders in England's top flight.

No other player in his position has won possession in the final third more than the Argentine's seven times. Taken together, these figures suggest Mac Allister has returned to his best form, and Liverpool will need to weigh its stance on his contract carefully.